6 interesting thoughts from Cam Newton after beating Ravens

Cam Newton and the New England Patriots pulled off the biggest upset of the week with a 23-17 win over the Baltimore Ravens. But for the most part, Newton played it cool. He didn’t play the game of superlatives — he wouldn’t commit to this being the Patriots’ biggest win. He wouldn’t even commit to the monsoon-like weather being the worst he’s ever played in.

No, Newton stayed even-keeled and emphasized the fundamentals. He praised his offensive line, his receivers and, in particular, his coach Bill Belichick. And Newton, who finished the game with 118 passing yards and two total touchdowns (1 pass, 1 rush), shared six interesting revelations about the team’s potentially season-altering win.

Cam Newton thinks Bill Belichick has a "direct line to the football gods."

Belichick spends practice targeting the areas of the game that he thinks are most relevant for his weekly opponent. So New England will practice situations -- whether it's the defense working on fourth-down conversions against the option or whether it's the offense working on ball-handling in wet conditions -- to make sure they're prepared for each week. "Everything that coach coaches throughout the week, it tends to come up and I'm beginning to think he either has like a Staples easy button or a Buffalo Wild Wings button or just a straight direct line to the football gods because he's, like, a football whisperer when it comes to anticipating what the game's going to be like, how we need to win, and things like that," Newton said. "I'm extremely impressed with that. But for me, trying to find ways to keep this team in a manageable situation offensively is one of the things that I have to keep doing and keep doing a better job of." Belichick's telepathy is a product of preparation.

Cam Newton: "We're finding ways to win."

It's a matter-of-fact quote that won't make any headlines. But it's the truth. The Patriots couldn't find a way to win in close games against the Seattle Seahawks, Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos. New England couldn't even keep it close against the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. But in the last two weeks? "We're finding ways to win and that's pretty much been it," Newton said. "We're having great weeks of practice and following it up with in-game performance. Coach preached about that and we just have to make sure that we keep doing that and keep moving forward."

Cam Newton had faith in Jakobi Meyers: "Once a quarterback, always a quarterback."

Newton admitted that when the Patriots called the trick play that had Meyers throwing a touchdown pass to Rex Burkhead, the receiver was sort of freaking out. He took off one glove then the other to make sure he'd get the right grip on the ball for the throw. That led Newton to remind Meyers: "Don't panic now." Apparently, that advice suited Meyers, who hit Burkhead for a 24-yard touchdown on the double-pass play. "Once a quarterback, always a quarterback. I'm pretty sure Julian Edelman is somewhere smiling and, but nervous at the same time, if you know what I mean." https://twitter.com/Patriots/status/1328163771383164929?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1328163771383164929%7Ctwgr%5E&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fpatriotswire.usatoday.com%2F2020%2F11%2F15%2Fjakobi-meyers-proves-he-can-do-it-all-with-this-incredible-td-pass-to-rex-burkhead%2F

Cam Newton: The Patriots are better than their record shows

As mentioned, New England lost a handful of close games this year against good teams. It didn't help that the COVID-19 outbreak in their locker room interrupted the team's early-season work. There's reason for optimism about the Patriots, even when they sit at 4-5. https://twitter.com/MikeReiss/status/1328349989265936384 Newton and New England have to avoid a trap game in Week 11 when they'll face the Houston Texans

Cam Newton discusses his biggest missed opportunity in Week 10

There was one glaring flaw in Newton's performance on Sunday: He couldn't hit Meyers in the back of the end zone for a touchdown on a third down in the fourth quarter. It should have been an easy pass, with Meyers getting wide open. But easy passes were a nightmare in the massive downpour. https://twitter.com/ZackCoxNESN/status/1328350399208841228

Cam Newton on Julian Edelman: "When he comes back." (Not if.)

Newton provided an optimistic update on Edelman, who Newton said is progressing well. It's not a case of "if" Edelman will return. It's when. And good news for Edelman: when he comes back, he'll have Meyers to help split the defensive attention. https://twitter.com/McKennAnalysis/status/1328352286930841601?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1328352286930841601%7Ctwgr%5E&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fpatriotswire.usatoday.com%2Fwp-admin%2Fpost.php%3Fpost%3D98245action%3Dedit

