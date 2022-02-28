6 inside linebackers Rams should watch at 2022 NFL combine

It was an inconsistent year for the Los Angeles Rams at inside linebacker, getting up-and-down play from the likes of Troy Reeder, Kenny Young and Ernest Jones. Fortunately, the arrow is pointing up after Jones took over late in the year, but this is a position that’s likely to be addressed by the Rams in the draft.

With the combine taking place this week, the Rams should keep an eye on these six prospects in Indianapolis as they test on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Chad Muma, Wyoming

(AP Photo/Steve Conner)

Muma is a fun prospect to watch thanks to his speed and nose for the football. He’s not the most physical linebacker, but he finds ways to make tackles and is solid in coverage. As a weakside linebacker next to Ernest Jones, he would fit perfectly in Los Angeles – if he even makes it to the Rams at the end of the third round. He had a whopping 142 tackles (8 for a loss) in 13 games last season, also intercepting three passes and returning two of them for touchdowns.

Damone Clark, LSU

(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Another tackling machine, Clark had 135 total tackles and 5.5 sacks at LSU last season, with 15 of those stop coming for a loss. His speed is impossible to ignore at the second level and that should become even more evident when he runs at the combine this week, potentially solidifying himself as a Day 2 prospect. The measurables and athleticism are there, it’s just a matter of Clark improving the mental aspect of playing linebacker in the NFL – and that makes him a worthwhile target for the Rams.

Brian Asamoah, Oklahoma

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Asamoah isn’t the biggest linebacker at just 6-foot, 222 pounds, but the Rams have familiarity with undersized players at the position – like converted safety Travin Howard. Asamoah made 80 tackles and had one sack in 12 games last season, giving him 168 tackles and five sacks in three seasons at Oklahoma. He’s capable in coverage and is explosive when coming downhill against the run, which makes him an exciting prospect in the middle of the field.

Story continues

Brandon Smith, Penn State

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Smith is one of three quality linebackers out of Penn State and brings a ton of athleticism to the defense, along with ideal size at 6-foot-3, 241 pounds. He’s someone who could blow up the combine and really improve his stock, despite his film lacking consistency. Smith did manage 116 tackles and six tackles for a loss in his last two seasons, but there’s still plenty of room for him to improve at the next level. His play recognition and block-shedding technique could both use work, but the athleticism is there.

Terrel Bernard, Baylor

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

At 6-foot and 220 pounds with only 30 5/8-inch arms, Bernard doesn’t have great size or length. But he was still productive with the Bears, recording two seasons with at least 100 tackles and totaling 16.5 sacks in four seasons. For what the Rams need, however, he could carve out a role as a similar player to Howard – a coverage linebacker who’s better suited in space than he is in traffic as a Mike ‘backer. Injuries were also a concern for Bernard, as he was limited to just five games in 2020.

Jesse Luketa, Penn State

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Luketa only had 61 tackles last season, which may not seem like many. But 8.5 of them went for a loss and he also had a pick-six. He was effective as a pass rusher, which makes him a candidate to line up on the edge in the Rams’ 3-4 scheme, too. Luketa fits the mold of being a leader the Rams would covet, being a two-time captain at Penn State and a key piece of their defense. Raheem Morris would have no problem finding a place for Luketa to play, whether it’s off the ball or rushing the passer off the edge.

1

1

1

1