6 injured or absent Eagles account for over $20 million in salary cap space

Injuries are a part of the NFL, and all 32 teams across the league are likely dealing with season-ending situations or short-term personnel changes.

Philadelphia is currently healthier than they’ve been in about two years, but there are still millions in salary-cap space sitting on injured reserve currently.

Here’s a breakdown of the almost $21 million the Eagles have currently sidelined.

Brandon Brooks

$7,014,235

An All-Pro level right guard when healthy, there’s currently no timeline for Brooks’ return and Philadelphia could keep the lineup intact, with Jack Driscoll playing well in relief.

Jason Croom

$465,000

A reserve tight end, Croom was placed on injured reserve after suffering a season-ending knee injury in late August. Croom had one catch for a touchdown in four appearances with the Eagles last season.

Miles Sanders

$1,461,881

The Eagles star running back will miss the final game on injured reserve, after suffering an ankle injury just 12 snaps into their loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. In the first game where Nick Sirianni actually emphasized the running game, Sanders 30 yards on six carries and one catch for -3 yards in the limited time on the field.

Isaac Seumalo

$3,008,000

Seumalo left the Eagles Monday night loss to the Cowboys with a foot injury.

Philadelphia’s left guard suffered a Lisfranc injury that required season-ending surgery, the team announced.

Brandon Graham

$7,988,000

The heart of the Philadelphia defense, Graham suffered an Achilles injury in the Eagles’ loss to the 49ers.

Joe Ostman

$440,000

The Eagles waived Ostman with an injury designation back in August to reach the league-mandated 80-player limit ahead of the 53-man roster deadline.

A rookie free agent signing of the Eagles in 2018 out of Central Michigan, Ostman made his NFL debut for the team last season.

