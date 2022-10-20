6 important things to know about Cowboys’ Week 7 opponent, the Detroit Lions

For the first time since losing opening weekend, the Dallas Cowboys will be heading into a matchup with a foul taste in their mouths. Losing to a rival hurts, but the show must go on and that means preparing for the Detroit Lions in Week 7. It’s also the first time the Cowboys will be playing a team coming off of a bye week. After a divisional matchup on Sunday night on the road, the Lions will surely be the fresher team heading into the game.

Dallas is likely going to be getting a return from starting quarterback Dak Prescott, so there are no excuses. A new winning streak could be awaiting, and that needs to begin with an improved Lions team, who have an offense that can put up points. Here are six things to know about the Lions ahead of the Week 7 matchup.

Haven't beaten Cowboys since 2013

The Cowboys and Lions don’t play every year, but it’s been close to nine years since they’ve lost to Detroit. Dallas has gone 4-0 against their NFC North foes since their last loss, which includes the 2014 playoff win when quarterback Tony Romo led a comeback with his game-winning touchdown pass to Terrance Williams.

That game was clinched by then-rookie defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence making a big strip sack after fumbling away his first chance to end the game.

As memorable as that playoff win was, so was the game the last time the Lions beat the Cowboys. It’s better known as the Calvin Johnson Game, where the Hall of Fame wide receiver caught 14 passes for 329 yards and a score.

Dallas led by 10 points late in the game but the Lions clawed their way back into it and won on a Matthew Stafford quarterback sneak. Believed to be a spike with a few seconds left on the clock, Stafford instead snapped the ball and reached over the goal line for the winning touchdown.

It was a humiliating defeat for a Cowboys team who had struggled to win games and make the playoffs early in the Jason Garrett era, and most Cowboys fans knew where they were for that loss.

Two-headed monster at RB

The Cowboys like to believe they have the best running back tandem in the league, but the Lions also have a strong claim. Starting RB D’Andre Swift leads an explosive backfield that also has veteran RB Jamaal Williams.

Swift has missed the last two games with a shoulder injury but looks like he is trending to return on Sunday. If he plays, he’s dangerous with the ball in his hands. The third-year veteran out of Georgia averages a whopping 8.6 yards a carry on the ground and has a score through the air as well.

When Swift is on the sideline, Williams steps right in and there’s little drop off. Through five games this season, Williams leads the Lions in rushing yards and is second in the NFL in touchdown runs, with six. Williams excels in his role as the goal line back with a nose for the end zone.

There are 6 RBs with 100% of their team's carries inside the 5-yard line Dameon Pierce

Josh Jacobs

Jamaal Williams

Christian McCaffrey

AJ Dillon

Sony Michel — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) October 18, 2022

The duo lit up one of the league’s best defenses in Week 1 with 205 total yards and three scores, so it’s going to be a tough matchup for Dan Quinn’s defense. The Cowboys have trouble stopping the run and they need to be on their game to slow the Lions’ dynamic duo.

Offense is legit...

The Lions have one of the league’s best offenses through the first six weeks of the season. They rank second in total yards (411.8) and third in point per game (28). Aside from a big letdown against the New England Patriots last time out, the Lions had scored at least 24 point on every opponent, and put up 35 or more points in three of their five games this season.

It’s a balanced attack that is taking off with an improved offensive line. Quarterback Jared Goff has led the way in the passing game with 11 touchdown passes against just four interceptions. Goff still doesn’t complete a high number of his passes, he has a completion percentage of under 60%, but he’s playin good football.

Couple the passing game with the league’s eighth-best rushing attack at 151.4 yards a game and the Dallas defense will have its hands full.

The Cowboys haven’t scored 28 points in a single game this season; they’ll need to find their offense under Prescott to keep pace with the Lions.

... the Lions' defense isn't

As good as the Lions have been on offense this season, they’ve been equally as bad on defense. Detroit is dead last in the league defensively, giving up the most rushing yards a game (167.6), the highest total yards per game (428.6), and the most points per game (34). That is shades of the Cowboys circa 2020 defense bad.

Only two teams rank bottom six in both pass defense and rush defense DVOA* per @fboutsiders Detroit Lions – 32nd vs pass, 31st vs rush Cleveland Browns – 27th vs pass, 30th vs rush *(Defense-adjusted Value Over Average) #OnePride #Browns pic.twitter.com/VKIHQGKRxA — Tom Strachan (@NFL_TStrack) October 17, 2022

The Lions have allowed 10 rushing scores this season and in three of their five games, they have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns. Each opponent’s offense has scored at least 27 points against the Lions defense.

Dallas has been leaning on the rushing attack without Prescott at QB and this might be the perfect time to ease him back in with the thumb, while still being able to move the ball. The Cowboys have had trouble scoring points, but the Lions love to give them up.

Games have been close

The Lions might be 1-4 on the season, but every game except the Week 5 loss, has been close. Head coach Dan Campbell leads a gritty team that doesn’t give up and fights until the very end.

In the first three losses for the Lions, the average margin of defeat was just over three points a game. Furthermore, all the Detroit losses have come to good teams.

The Lions have lost close games against the Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks, who have a combined record of 14-4. They were blown out by the New England Patriots, but they have a .500 record.

However, in comparison, Detroit’s only win was at home against the Washington Commanders.

The record doesn’t indicate it, but the Lions are probably better than the average 1-4 team. Yet as Bill Parcells used to say, you are what your record says you are.

Still, this won’t be an easy game for the Cowboys.

Impressive rookie pass rusher

The Lions held the second overall pick the 2022 NFL draft and selected defensive end Aidan Hutchinson out of Michigan. Hutchinson was one of the top pass rushers available in the draft and he hasn’t disappointed in his rookie season.

He’s part of a defense that struggles to get to the quarterback with only seven sacks on the season, but Hutchinson leads the Lions with three. All three came in the game versus the Washington Commanders, but the rookie is already the best pass rushers on the defense.

Hutchinson is tied for the lead in sacks for all rookies, but he’s also played in just five games this season. He’s already in competition for the best defensive player on the Lions just five games into his career. The offensive line for the Cowboys need to account for Hutchinson to stop him from getting to Prescott.

