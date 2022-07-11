6 Huskers Inducted Into Nebraska Football Hall of Fame

On July 11, the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame announced their 2022 class, and it included six former Cornhuskers.

In addition, the class included two state representatives: former Nebraska-Kearney head coach Darrell Morris and former Concordia tight end Ross Wurdeman.

In order to be eligible for selection, players must be ten years removed from the conclusion of their college careers. Active NFL players are not eligible.

On September 9, the 2022 class will be officially inducted at a banquet in Lincoln. On the following day, they will also be recognized during Nebraska’s home game against Georgia Southern.

Let’s take a quick look at the six former Cornhuskers who were selected.

DB Ric Lindquist (1979-1981)

CB Bruce Pickens (1988-1990)

Nebraska Football, Nebraska Cornhuskers

Nov 23, 1990; Norman, OK, USA; FILE PHOTO; Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Bruce Pickens (38) in action against the Oklahoma Sooners at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports

G Toniu Fonoti (1999-2001)

Nebraska Football, Nebraska Cornhuskers

Nebraska’s Toniu Fonoti (77) is held back by an official during a first-half scuffle Saturday, Oct. 21, 2000, against Baylor in Lincoln, Neb. Nebraska beat Baylor 59-0. (AP Photo/Dave Weaver)

CB Prince Amukamara (2007-2010)

Nebraska Cornhuskers, Nebraska Football

Nov 20, 2010; Houston, TX, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers cornerback Prince Amukamara (21) in action against the Texas A&M Aggies in the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Texas A&M defeated Nebraska 9-6. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

OT Ron McDole (1958-1960)

Nebraska Football, Nebraska Cornhuskers

Ron McDole of the Washington Redskins is shown in 1975. (AP Photo)

LB Lee Kunz (1976-1978)

Nebraska Football, Nebraska Cornhuskers

North Carolina’s quarterback Matt Kupec (12) outruns Nebraska’s Lee Kunz (38) to score from two yards out in the second quarter of Liberty Bowl game in Memphis, Dec. 20, 1977. Kupec’s efforts went for naught, except for the six points, as the Cornhuskers scored twice in the fourth quarter to win 21-17. Kupec was named the MVP for the game. (AP Photo)

1

1