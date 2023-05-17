6 in-house Broncos free agents remain unsigned

The Denver Broncos have seen a host of their in-house free agents join other teams this offseason, most recently including cornerback Darius Phillips signing with the Houston Texans earlier this month.

Denver has also re-signed several in-house free agents, most recently bringing back safety Kareem Jackson on a one-year deal.

While players have been coming and going, six remain unsigned. The most notable name on the Broncos’ list of in-house free agents still available is guard Dalton Risner.

Risner, 27, was picked by Denver in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft out of Kansas State. A local player who grew up in Wiggins, Colorado, Risner started all 62 games he was available for over the last four seasons.

It’s a bit surprising that Risner still hasn’t found a home. Perhaps he will get an offer once teams start suffering injuries during training camp.

Here’s a quick recap of Riser and the five other Broncos players who remain available as free agents going into mid-May.

OL Dalton Risner

OL Cam Fleming

OL Tom Compton

RB Marlon Mack

LB Dakota Allen

OLB Jonathan Kongbo

Bonus: Ronald Darby

Darby was released by the Broncos so he’s technically not an in-house free agent with an expired contract like the other players on this list. Darby, 29, might have to wait until he recovers from his ACL injury before getting another opportunity in the NFL.

