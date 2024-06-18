Jun 17, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies starting pitcher Ryan Prager (18) pitches against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Four days into the 2024 College World Series, the Texas A&M baseball team is the only unbeaten squad remaining.

The No. 3 Aggies faced another SEC foe on Monday evening after defeating Florida 3-2 on Saturday night. Texas A&M (51-13) beat No. 2 Kentucky (46-15) by a final score of 5-1 at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

Ryan Prager put the Aggies on his back and nearly tossed a no-hitter. The sophomore left-handed pitcher recorded 20 outs on Monday before the first Wildcat tallied a hit. He (9-1) earned the win by pitching 6.2 scoreless innings and allowing 2 hits and 1 walk with 4 strikeouts on 95 pitches.

After there was a pitchers' duel through five frames, Texas A&M plated all 5 of its runs in the top of the sixth. Graduate student designated hitter Hayden Schott led the way going 3-for-5 with 2 runs batted in and 1 run scored.

Seniors, catcher Jackson Appel and first baseman Ted Burton, and sophomore second baseman Kaeden Kent each recorded 2 hits. Kent contributed 2 RBI and junior shortstop Ali Camarillo had the other.

The Aggies play the winner of Florida versus Kentucky on Wednesday at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: 6+ hitless frames from Prager leads #3 Texas A&M past #2 Kentucky at College World Series