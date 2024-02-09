6 High Desert football players reflect on high school after National Signing Day

February 7 was National Signing Day, where football players sign their letter of intent to play at a college where they've been recruited.

Such was the case for six area football players, including three from Barstow High School.

Two other local high school football players — Oak Hills’ Paki Finau and Adelanto’s Shakir Collins — signed letters on the early signing day back in December.

More: Four High Desert football players sign a National Letter on Intent on early signing day

Here are the six of the High Desert football players who signed Wednesday.

Samuelu Tofaeono, Barstow High School, defensive lineman

Barstow's Samuelu Tofaeono recently signed a National Letter of Intent to continue playing football at Black Hills State University.

My decision to attend Black Hills State University: “What led me to signing to Black Hills St. was the environment, players, coaches and the culture. It felt like home. The coaches are really big on 'we/me' meaning you are a player person over a selfish person. They are a family-oriented team which I liked because my teammates are like my brothers and we held each other to that standard every year.

Playing at Barstow: “I cherish my years spent playing football not only because it was a passion of mine but also because of the profound bonds formed with my coaches and teammates. They became more than just fellow players. They were like brothers, a second family to me. Together, we shared victories, defeats and countless memories both on and off the field. Through the highs and lows, their support and camaraderie made every moment unforgettable, shaping not just my athletic experience but also my character and sense of belonging. Football wasn't just a game. It was a source of joy, growth and lifelong relationships that I will always hold dear.”

Kyron Medlock, Barstow High School, linebacker

Barstow's Kyron Medlock recently signed a National Letter of Intent to continue playing football at Lincoln University.

My decision to attend Lincoln University: “It wasn’t easy even though it was the only offer I had. There were a lot of stories about LU, but after thinking really hard and doing my research I decided it’s a school I should gamble on and go play to showcase my talent.”

Playing at Barstow: “The things I will cherish the most at Barstow is the environment I was always around. The Wednesday night practice and all my defensive coaches. It was just a great environment to be around.”

Demetri Curiel, Barstow High School, running back

Barstow's Demetri Curiel recently signed a National Letter of Intent to continue playing football at Eastern New Mexico University.

My decision to attend Eastern New Mexico University: “The recruiting process was a bit overwhelming but my final decision came down to the spreadsheet I got from the coaches and compared to the other opportunities I had. Coach Kelley sold me over with the motive and drive of the program they are building at ENMU and I wouldn't wanna be part of any other team."

Playing at Barstow: “What I will cherish the most playing at Barstow is the team bonding and the coaches never being satisfied and pushing us to be better.”

Charles King, Oak Hills High School, defensive lineman

Oak Hills' Charles King, right, chases down the quarterback during the Antelope Valley vs. Victor Valley All-Star Football Classic, at Antelope Valley College, on Saturday, Feb. 03, 2024. The Victor Valley squad lost to the Antelope Valley 7-6.

My decision to attend Southern Oregon University: “What led me to sign there was my family and the coaches. They made it feel like home. I'll be able to do both football and wrestling there.”

Playing at Oak Hills: “What I’ll cherish is the Oak Hills brotherhood that will stay with me forever.”

Messiah Daily, Victor Valley High School, wide receiver

Victor Valley defensive coordinator Thomas Riley talks to Messiah Daily during the second quarter of the 100th edition of the Axe Game at Ray Moore Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. Barstow beat Victor Valley 49-14 to snap a three-game losing streak in the annual rivalry game.

My decision to attend Ottawa University: “It's a great program with great coaches and gives me room for progression. And then having all the talented players and the supportive members around the school makes it even better.”

Playing at Victor Valley: “What I cherish the most about high school ball is my coaches and teammates. The class I was playing with was special. My coaches came in day in and day out, ready to make us better. The players came ready to chase greatness. Brotherhood and home is what I'm going to miss most. But now I'm ready to move on to the next level and make new bonds, win games and create greatness.”

Cole Hedges, Apple Valley High School, offensive lineman

Apple Valley's Cole Hedges recently signed a National Letter of Intent to continue playing football at Western Colorado University.

My decision to attend Western Colorado University: “I definitely feel like Western Colorado is just the absolute perfect fit for me. I love the coaches up there and their program reminds me so much of our program here. I like that it is so much more than football for them, it is making sure we are prepared for our lives after football and getting a degree while being dominant on the field.”

Playing at Apple Valley: “I think one thing that I will cherish from my time playing at Apple is the brotherhood, for sure. Everybody loves and supports each other. I will say that one thing I noticed about Apple that is different from most high schools in the High Desert, is that most of our coaching staff went to Apple when they were in high school to make sure their legacy gets passed down throughout the generations and they instill passion and hard work into these young men.”

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: 6 High Desert players reflect on after National Signing Day