6 hardest roster cuts from our way-too-early Saints predictions

We’ve got a long summer break ahead of us leading up to New Orleans Saints training camp, so let’s take a look at the hardest roster cuts from our way-too-early predictions (which you can find here). Whether it’s a fiery young rookie looking for an opportunity or a veteran hoping to extend their career, it was tough to leave these players off our roster projection:

RB Kirk Merritt

Merritt has put in the work to earn a roster spot, between volunteering to play on special teams and converting from wide receiver to running back. The numbers game just isn’t on his side. Unless Alvin Kamara is suspended to start the season, odds are the Saints will only run three-deep here with Jamaal Williams and Kendre Miller rounding out the group.

TE Lucas Krull

We did find a spot for Krull on the practice squad, which was the case for him last year, but there’s no guaranteeing another team won’t snap him up if given the opportunity. There just aren’t many snaps to go around after the Saints made moves this offseason to pair Foster Moreau with Juwan Johnson on top of the depth chart.

OL Lewis Kidd

Kidd was a great story in making the team last year as an overlooked undrafted free agent; he has a tall task ahead of him in repeating that feat now that the Saints have slotted Nick Saldiveri ahead of him on the depth chart. We did have a spot for Kidd on our projected practice squad.

LB Nick Anderson

Anderson is another young player who made it easy to root for him after signing with the Saints, but the undrafted rookie out of Tulane is stuck in a logjam with several other linebackers who share his skill set and special teams experience.

LB Nephi Sewell

Sewell made the cut last year and got into a few games with the special teams units, but offseason additions like Anfernee Orji and the return of D’Marco Jackson from a season-ending injury could make it tough for him to stand out from the group.

S Johnathan Abram

Abram was tight with Derek Carr when they were both on the Raiders, and he has a lot to offer the Saints as an experienced backup at safety. That second point is what’s truly important, and it can also be said of Lonnie Johnson Jr. and Ugo Amadi, all of whom are competing with youngsters like Jordan Howden and Smoke Monday for a couple of roster spots.

