6 guards the Rams should target in free agency

The Rams found a strong tandem at guard with Austin Corbett and David Edwards for most of the last two years, but that duo could be broken up this offseason with Corbett set to become a free agent. The Rams will likely attempt to re-sign him, but if they can’t, they could look to sign someone else to replace him.

Fortunately, there are some quality options in free agency. Here are six guards who could interest the Rams when the market opens next week.

Connor Williams, Cowboys

Williams was benched by the Cowboys at one point last season, in large part because of his frequent penalties. He led the NFL with 17 penalties called against him, three of which were declined. Williams was called for holding 14 times, which are absolutely killer mistakes for an offense. When he wasn’t holding, though, he actually played relatively well. Williams only had one game with a PFF grade lower than 50 last season and finished with a career-best 75.2 season grade. He’d be a plug-in starter at left guard.

James Daniels, Bears

Daniels played all of his 1,121 snaps at right guard last season, earning a 71.0 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. He only allowed three sacks and four hits on the quarterback, though he did give up 40 total pressures – which is about average. He has experience playing center, which is a position he struggled in more than guard, but that versatility could be an asset for the Rams in the event that Brian Allen either doesn’t return or gets hurt next season if he is re-signed. Being just 24 years old, Daniels has a lot of good football ahead of him, which could drive up his price despite being inconsistent thus far.

Alex Cappa, Buccaneers

One of the most impressive stats for Cappa is that he only committed one penalty in 1,182 snaps played. He allowed five sacks and 32 total pressures, which aren’t terrible numbers, and he just turned 27 in January. As a powerful run blocker, Cappa would even be an upgrade over Corbett in that department, but he’s also capable in pass protection, too. He’s a big, well-rounded guard who’s on the right side of 30, which makes him one of the top guards available in free agency.

Mark Glowinski, Colts

Glowinski, another solid right guard, played 843 snaps last season and allowed just two sacks with two penalties committed. He was better as a run blocker than he was in pass protection, but overall, his PFF grade of 70.1 was above average. As part of a dominant offensive line in Indianapolis, Glowinski was an important piece up front for the Colts’ borderline unstoppable running game. He would be a really good addition to the Rams’ offensive line, especially as they look to improve on the ground.

Trai Turner, Steelers

Turner was a perennial Pro Bowler with the Panthers for five years but after getting traded to the Chargers in 2020, his play dropped off a bit. He bounced back nicely last year with the Steelers, starting all 17 games and earning an overall grade of 69.4in 1,082 snaps played, allowing only 20 pressures all year – though, seven of those pressures turned into sacks. He’ll be cheaper than some of the guards listed above, but the drop-off from Corbett to Turner wouldn’t be crippling for the line.

Rodger Saffold, Titans

Saffold was a late addition to the free agency pool after being released by the Titans. He spent nine years with the Rams, playing both guard and tackle, but he found a home at left guard. Somewhat surprisingly, he was a Pro Bowler last season despite allowing 28 pressures in 494 pass-blocking snaps, posting the second-lowest PFF grade of his career at only 46.7. Saffold will be 34 before the season begins so a short-term contract would be the best option, but even if they bring him back for one season to bridge the gap for a rookie draft pick at guard, it would be a smart move.

