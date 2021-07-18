6 Green Bay Packers make list of top 101 greatest NFL nicknames ever

Touchdown Wire’s list of the top 101 nicknames in NFL history is littered with current or former members of the Green Bay Packers.

Many are among the most iconic in the sport’s history.

Here are all the Packers that made the list:

No. 98, QB Brett Favre: "The Gunslinger"

Green Bay Packers' Brett Favre looks for a receiver in heavy snow during game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field Saturday, January 12, 2007.

No. 90, DL B.J. Raji: "The Freezer"

Green Bay Packers nose tackle B.J. Raji scores a touchdown on a interception in the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 23, 2011. The victory put the Packers in Super Bowl XLV.

No. 61: WR Andre "Bad Moon" Rison

No. 57: Paul Hornung: "The Golden Boy"

No. 14, Don Hutson: "The Alabama Antelope"

Green Bay Packers receiver Don Hutson catches a pass from quarterback Cecil Isbell against the Washington Redskins in 1941, a season in which Hutson lead the NFL in receiving yards and touchdowns.

No. 11, Reggie White: "The Minister of Defense"

