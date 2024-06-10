6 golfers qualify for 83rd Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Nathan Vonderhaar led a field of 96 golfers Sunday with a 4-under 66 at Sunnehanna Country Club to earn a spot in this week's 83rd Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions.

Vonderhaar totaled 14 pars and four birdies – on Nos. 4, 10, 11 and 17.

The top six advanced to this year's tournament, which will take place from Wednesday through Saturday.

Thomas Christensen and Charles Tragesser each tied for second place with matching 68s. Ryan Bilby, Charlie Palmer and Jacob Tarkany each finished in a tie for fourth place with 69s.

Christensen balanced five birdies and three bogies. Tragesser totaled four birdies and two bogies.

Bilby birdied five holes and bogied three, including a double on No. 18. Palmer totaled four birdies and two bogies, which included a double on No. 18. Tarkany accounted for five birdies and four bogies.

The six golfers are part of a field of 102.