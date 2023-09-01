6 Georgia Bulldogs to watch in the season opener

Georgia Bulldogs football is back on this Saturday! Georgia is looking to win a third straight national championship during the 2023 college football season.

The 2023 edition of the Bulldogs needs several new starters to step up if the Dawgs want to return to the top college football. Georgia is breaking in new starting quarterback Carson Beck. The Bulldogs have a lot of talent of both sides of the football and should dominate UT Martin. However, Georgia is dealing with injuries at several positions and will be starting numerous first-time starters against UT Martin.

What six Georgia Bulldogs should Georgia fans pay special attention to in the season opener?

Quarterback Carson Beck

Joshua L. Jones/Online Athens

Carson Beck makes his first career start against UT Martin. Beck will be the first Georgia quarterback to start outside of Stetson Bennett since JT Daniels started in early 2021.

Kirby Smart showed confidence in Beck when he named him as the starter. Beck has an elite supporting cast, but can he pass the ball to open receiver and get the offense in the right plays?

Running back Roderick Robinson

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia’s running back room is dealing with several injuries entering the UT Martin game. True freshman Roderick Robinson should see extended action in the season opener.

Robinson got a lot of carries this spring and impressed in the spring game with 11 carries for 42 rushing yards. Robinson, a four-star recruit, compiled 2,378 rushing yards and 37 touchdowns in his final high school season.

Wide receiver Dominic Lovett

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia wide receiver Dominic Lovett transferred to the Dawgs this offseason after being an All-SEC player at Missouri. Lovett should be one of Carson Beck’s top receiving targets.

Lovett is a smooth route-runner and should be Georgia’s starting receiver in the slot. The veteran receiver hauled in 56 receptions for 846 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 2022.

Left tackle Earnest Greene

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia’s biggest question on the offensive line comes at left tackle. Earnest Greene is projected to start for the Bulldogs. Will he share snaps at left tackle or be an every down player. Greene may not be tested too much against UT Martin, but he will be critical for Georgia moving forward.

Outside linebacker Marvin Jones Jr.

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Can Marvin Jones Jr. make a leap in 2023? Jones Jr. is projected to start and have a larger role this season after playing in 13 games and recording one sack last year. Jones Jr., a former five-star recruit, missed spring practice with a labrum tear.

Jones Jr. has excellent size and athleticism. The Dawgs need a standout edge rusher to emerge if they want to win a third straight national title.

Cornerback Daylen Everette

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

We favor sophomore Daylen Everette to win the No. 2 cornerback role opposite Kamari Lassiter. Lassiter has been practicing, but has not been participating in full contact drills.

Is Everette ready to start after playing in 14 games as a true freshman last season? Everette is facing competition to start opposite Lassiter.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire