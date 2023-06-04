6 Georgia Bulldogs go in first two rounds of 2024 NFL mock draft

Kirby Smart and Georgia football continue to produce NFL draft talent at a high rate. The Bulldogs have had the most players (25) drafted over the past two NFL drafts of any college.

Georgia’s success in the NFL draft is not expected to slow down any time soon. The Dawgs have six players projected to be drafted in the first two rounds of the 2024 NFL draft.

There is a long way before the 2024 draft, but Georgia already has some clear candidates to be first round draft picks. What six Georgia Bulldogs are predicted to be taken in 2024’s first couple rounds?

9. Tight End Brock Bowers

Georgia junior tight end Brock Bowers is projected to go to the Tennessee Titans in the first round of the draft. Bowers is the first tight end off the board in Tankathon’s mock draft and the second pass catcher selected (behind Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr.).

29. Safety Javon Bullard

Javon Bullard’s incredible performance in the College Football Playoff is a big reason why his draft stock is high. Bullard has versatility and will move to safety after playing the nickel role in 2022.

35. cornerback Kamari Lassiter

Georgia’s Kamari Lassiter is an excellent tackler. Lassiter also has strong coverage skills and is expected to be the Bulldogs’ top cornerback during the 2023 college football season. He recorded 38 tackles last year.

43. center Sedrick Van Pran

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia’s offensive line room will really benefit from a fourth season of Sedrick Van Pran. Van Pran may be the best center in all of college football. The 6-foot-4, 310-pound center is expected to be the leader of Georgia’s offense in 2023.

46. offensive tackle Amarius Mims

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Amarius Mims, a former five-star recruit, is expected to step into a starting role in 2023. The massive offensive tackle is a strong run blocker, but he needs to pick up more game experience in order to rise up the 2024 NFL draft board.

53. defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Senior defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse started at defensive line in all 15 games in 2022 and had 32 total tackles. At 6-foot-3, 320 pounds, Stackhouse is expected to have an even bigger role in 2023 without Jalen Carter.

Stackhouse is excellent against the run. However, he hopes to add to his career sack total (one career sack) during 2023.

