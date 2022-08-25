These 6 Gators named to 2023 Senior Bowl watch list

The start of Florida football’s 2022 campaign is right around the corner, which means it is high time for some preseason watchlists. The 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl watch list is among the many organizations that have published their prospective rosters for its upcoming annual event, which included six senior Gators.

Linebacker Ventrell Miller, defensive back Trey Dean III, wide receiver Justin Shorter, offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence, edge Brenton Cox Jr. and offensive lineman Richard Gouraige all made the cut among the 484 position players who were evaluated by the bowl’s staff. In last year’s Senior Bowl, just two Gators participated with running back Dameon Pierce and defensive tackle Zachary Carter representing the Orange and Blue.

Here is the organization’s summary of the honor.

We are excited to release the 10th Annual Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List. Our scouting team has been working since last February to identify the “best of the best” draft prospects at every level of college football for the 2023 NFL Draft. All 484 position players (non-specialists) who made the list were evaluated by our staff and tape-based grades were logged on hundreds of other senior prospects. Every player on this list is eligible to participate in an all-star game as either a 2018 high school graduate or true four-year player (with five or more games played in three previous seasons). This list does not include many true or redshirt juniors who could become eligible as December 2022 (or earlier) graduates.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire