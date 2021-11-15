6 free agents the Steelers should consider signing this week

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in a tough spot after tying the Detroit Lions 16-16 on Sunday. The defense was once again exposed in trying to stop the run and injuries at multiple positions leave the Steelers in a tough spot heading into this week’s game with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Here are six guys currently on the market who could help the Steelers this week.

DT Andrew Billings

Billings did his best work in Cincinnati when he had another guy to line up inside he could play off of. He’s a powerhouse with massive strength and would pair up perfectly with Cam Heyward.

DT Beau Allen

Another big wide nose tackle, Beau Allen is the wide-body and anchor the defense needs to close gaps in the run game.

G Nick Easton

Easton has starter experience at both guard and center with 17 career starts.

G Joe Dahl

Joe Dahl is in his sixth NFL season and has 21 career starts at guard.

EDGE Olivier Vernon

If the Steelers hadn’t mishandled the Melvin Ingram situation, this wouldn’t be needed. Vernon has had an incredibly successful career with 108 starts and 63.5 career sacks.

EDGE Ziggy Ansah

Ansah is looking for a team after tearing his bicep in 2020. Ansah has had double-digit sacks twice in his career and 50.5 career sacks in 93 games.

