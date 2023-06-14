6 free agents the Rams could consider signing with their newfound cap space

The Los Angeles Rams unexpectedly freed up a lot of cap space on Wednesday by restructuring Cooper Kupp’s contract. It saved them $10.44 million in 2023, though the move does also increase his cap hits in the following three years.

With more than $11 million in cap room now, the Rams have much greater flexibility – including the ability to sign outside free agents, if they so choose. While this decision could just be about giving Los Angeles the necessary space to make in-season roster moves, there’s also a chance Les Snead will bring in a veteran to compete at a position of need.

We’re not talking Dalvin Cook or DeAndre Hopkins, but the Rams could consider signing one of these six free agents.

G Dalton Risner

The Rams don’t necessarily need depth on their offensive line because they have more than enough bodies, but Risner would give them an experienced, starting-caliber guard who could play right away. Risner only gave up three sacks last season and just 10 in his career, earning pass-blocking grades between 69.6 and 73.6 in each of his four seasons in the NFL. It’s surprising to see him still available as a free agent and at this point in the offseason, he probably wouldn’t cost the Rams much.

S John Johnson III

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Johnson is the top safety still on the market and he’d be a perfect fit for the Rams – a team he spent his first four years with. Safety is one of the least experienced position groups on the entire roster, with only Jordan Fuller having significant starting experience in the NFL. Pairing Fuller with Johnson for 2023 would give the Rams more stability on the back end, giving Russ Yeast, Quentin Lake and Jason Taylor II more time to develop as backups initially.

OLB Melvin Ingram

Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Another position that could use some veteran leadership and experience? Outside linebacker. Right now, the Rams have Michael Hoecht, Daniel Hardy, Byron Young and Nick Hampton as some of their top edge rushers, but that’s not exactly a group that inspires much confidence. Ingram had six sacks and 10 QB hits as a part-time player with the Dolphins last season and even at 34 years old, that’s the sort of production his next team can expect from him in 2023.

OLB Justin Houston

Houston is in a similar spot as Ingram. He’s 34 years old, too, and played a little less than half the Ravens’ snaps last season. Yet, he still had 9.5 sacks and 17 quarterback hits in just 14 games, showing he’s still more than capable of applying pressure on the quarterback. He’d be a perfect addition to the Rams’ inexperienced and unproven pass-rushing group and also give Aaron Donald some help on the edge.

CB Troy Hill

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Hill remains a free agent after an up-and-down season with the Rams in 2022. While he wouldn’t come in and immediately be their top cornerback, he would provide Los Angeles with a defender who knows the scheme and can continue to help guide the younger corners on the roster. Cobie Durant, Derion Kendrick, Robert Rochell and Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson are penciled in as their top cornerbacks right now, and Hill would make plenty of sense as a potential free-agent addition.

LB/OLB Kyle Van Noy

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Van Noy would help the Rams at multiple spots. He can play off the ball as a linebacker alongside Ernest Jones – a position that’s lacking depth – and he can also rush the quarterback off the edge. That versatility would seem to fit well in Raheem Morris’ scheme, giving him even more options in the front seven. He’s had at least five sacks in each of the last four seasons, recording between 46 and 69 tackles in those four years, as well.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire