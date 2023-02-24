6 free agents who could follow Shane Steichen to Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are roughly three weeks away from the start of NFL free agency, which officially kicks off as the new league year begins March 15.

There are several free agents the Colts will be keeping an eye on even if they aren’t the most active team when it comes to making additions through that market.

As Shane Steichen takes over as the new head coach, there may be some pending free agents from the Philadelphia Eagles who may want to join their former offensive coordinator.

Here’s a look at six free agents who could follow Steichen to the Colts this offseason:

G Isaac Seumalo

The most obvious candidate is Seumalo. The Colts have a need at right guard, and Seumalo is set to be a free agent after starting every game this season at the position. He allowed just one sack on 753 pass-blocking snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

QB Gardner Minshew

The Colts are drafting a quarterback prospect with their first pick in the 2023 NFL draft, but they’ll need a viable backup. Who better than Minshew, who has two seasons working with Steichen and has thrived when given the opportunity?

DT Linval Joseph

The Colts need to add some veteran depth to the interior defensive line. Joseph is a run-stopping defensive tackle who would fit nicely in the rotation behind Grover Stewart at the one-technique.

OT Andre Dillard

The 2019 first-round pick lost his starting left tackle job and spent all of his 58 snaps in 2022 at both guard positions. He’s an incredible athlete so it wouldn’t be surprising if Ballard gave him a prove-it deal as depth competition at both left tackle and right guard.

CB James Bradberry

It’s unlikely the Colts will go after Bradberry because he’s probably going to be out of their price range. He made $7.25 million with the Eagles in 2022 but after his strong season, it’s likely he sees a pay raise. But if the Colts could sign him to a Stephon-Gilmore-type deal, it’s something to consider heavily.

WR Zach Pascal

A reunion with Pascal may be a bit unexciting, but the Colts desperately missed his ability as a run blocker. With both Parris Campbell and Ashton Dulin set to hit free agency, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Pascal returned on a short, cheap deal.

