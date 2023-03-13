6 free agents Chiefs should talk to during legal tampering window

The NFL’s legal tampering window opens at Noon ET on Monday, March 13.

The Kansas City Chiefs and every other team in the league will be permitted to talk with pending unrestricted free agents and set up the framework of deals. Teams can then get prepared to execute those deals at the onset of free agency, playing into the spectacle of one of the NFL’s top offseason events.

Below we’re taking a look at six players who we feel the Chiefs should be in communication with during the legal tampering window. Whether it’s about adding a good player, filling a positional need, or simply finding out more information about a market at a specific position, it doesn’t hurt to talk. Here’s a quick look at those six players:

49ers EDGE Charles Omenihu

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Omenihu could graduate from his role as a rotational player to more of a starter in Kansas City. This 6-foot-5 and 280-pound defensive end generated 61 pressures and seven sacks with the 49ers in 2022 according to PFF. The Chiefs showed a lot of interest in Omenihu when he was a prospect coming out of Texas, but they ultimately ended up trading for Frank Clark to solidify their edge rush needs that year. K.C. had a formal meeting with Omenihu at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine. They also reportedly had talks with the Houston Texans about trading to acquire Omenihu before he was eventually traded to the San Francisco 49ers.

Jaguars RT Jawaan Taylor

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

We already detailed Taylor’s fit with the Chiefs here. Even if they’re not interested, they should be talking to him (and every other player deemed a fit at the tackle position) to better understand what a top-tier right tackle is going to cost in this market. That could determine their route forward in terms of spending on a right or left tackle in free agency or the 2023 NFL draft.

Broncos OL Dalton Risner

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Perhaps the Chiefs will explore a case of, “If you can’t beat them, join them.” Risner is a K-State alumnus. He was born in Branson, Missouri, but grew up in Wiggins, Colorado. The 27-year-old has played the majority of his career at left guard, but he has the flexibility to kick out and play right tackle, a move that could be a strong financial decision for Risner. If the Chiefs lose both Andrew Wylie and Nick Allegretti in free agency, they’re going to need some players with positional flexibility. Having someone who could slide in at either guard spot or right tackle would be ideal.

Story continues

Lions WR D.J. Chark

© Junfu Han / Detroit Free Press

Chark signed a one-year contract with the Detroit Lions a season ago, not too different from the deal that JuJu Smith-Schuster signed with the Chiefs. He missed seven weeks with injury, but when he was on the field, he was a productive piece for the Lions. This 26-year-old wideout proved that he can still be an effective field-stretcher with an average of 17.6 yards per reception on the year. If JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman are out the door, perhaps you shift your focus to add a player like Chark on an incentive-heavy one-year deal.

Packers WR Allen Lazard

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

One Chiefs player is already recruiting Lazard to Kansas City. ESPN’s Dan Graziano, in the same report mentioning Laremy Tunsil as a trade target for the Chiefs, added that K.C. was among the teams to watch for Lazard if the Packers didn’t bring him back. One thing we know about Andy Reid’s likings at the receiver position is that he likes players who are selfless. Lazard’s blocking and ability to do the dirty work in this offense might be just as coveted as his ability to stretch the field as a 6-foot-5 and 220-pound receiver.

Seahawks DL Poona Ford

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Derrick Nnadi, Khalen Saunders and Brandon Williams are all unrestricted free agents. It wouldn’t be out of the ordinary for Kansas City to go out and target a run-stopping defensive tackle to pair with Chris Jones. The benefit here is that Ford also brings a little juice as a pass-rusher, posting 22 total pressures and a career-high in sacks (3) just a season ago.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire