6 free agents available who could help 49ers

The 49ers’ major spending is likely done for the offseason, and their quest for additional roster reinforcements will come in large part via the NFL draft. They hold 11 selections in this year’s draft, but there are a handful of players still available in free agency who can help San Francisco.

We went through a few defensive ends they could sign to address one of their needs, but there are free agents all over the positional spectrum who could still help the 49ers check some offseason boxes.

CB Marcus Peters

Peters isn’t in his prime anymore, and adding him wouldn’t necessarily mean he’d start opposite Charvarius Ward. Putting him in the mix would at worst help the 49ers’ depth at a position where they don’t have many veteran options. Peters could compete with Deommodore Lenoir for a starting job, and if he doesn’t win it he’d improve their outside corner depth off the bench. He had only one interception last year while allowing five touchdowns for the Ravens, but in the two years prior to that he hauled in 10 INTs and allowed 10 TDs. He’s a risk-taker, but putting him in a defense coached by Steve Wilks with a veteran like Tashaun Gipson at safety could help mitigate some of his risk-taking.

DL Matt Ioannidis

More depth and competition on the defensive line wouldn’t hurt for San Francisco, and a former Panther familiar with defensive coordinator Steve Wilks would be a logical fit. Ioannidis offers a little bit from a pass rushing perspective. He posted 35 pressures and 26 hurries last year per Pro Football Focus. If he can even be an average run defender in a rotational role he’d be a nice depth add for the 49ers.

OL Isaiah Wynn

Let’s do some wishful thinking! Wynn wants big money which means he’ll be off the table for the 49ers. If his price tag comes down though and he winds up needing to go with a one-year deal as a springboard to a long-term contract next year, then San Francisco should be on the phone. Wynn suffered an injury last year that limited him to only nine games in what was his worst season as a pro. He spent most of his time with the Patriots as a left tackle, but he also played some at right tackle and both guard spots. The 49ers appear ready to go with Colton McKivitz at RT without much competition, but their offensive line would be markedly better with Wynn at RT and McKivitz working as a reserve.

OL Tom Compton

Okay, back to reality on the 49ers’ offensive line. They haven’t done a ton to add competition at RT. Compton acquitted himself well there while filling in for Mike McGlinchey in 2021, and his versatility would allow him to help at other spots if he doesn’t win a starting job. A player like Wynn is well out of range for San Francisco barring something drastic. Compton has experience with the team and would come at a more reasonable price.

DL Akiem Hicks

Interior defensive line help is always good, and Hicks is the kind of veteran who can adequately fill a rotational role despite being well past his prime. Injuries have limited his productivity in three of the last four years, but in 2020 when he saw a full slate of snaps he still had more than 50 pressures per PFF. It may help his durability if he’s in a more limited role in San Francisco. Any additional production inside would be welcome for the 49ers.

CB Shaquil Griffin

Griffin isn’t unlike Peters in the value he’d hold for the 49ers. He’s a good corner, but his specific role would be dependent on competition. A back injury limited him to only five games last year, but before that he was an effective CB for the Seahawks and Jaguars. At best he’s a good, physical CB to put opposite Ward. At worst he bolsters depth at a spot where San Francisco doesn’t have much.

