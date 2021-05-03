6 free agent tight ends the Cardinals could target

The Arizona Cardinals did not address the tight end position at all in the NFL draft last weekend. General manager Steve Keim indicated they would address it in free agency.

Who is still available on the open market?





Jesse James

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

James was a cap casualty for the Detroit Lions in March. He is 27 years old. He is not a prolific pass catcher, as he caught 14 last year and 16 the year before.

Tyler Eifert

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Eifert will be 31 this coming season and has a history of injuries. However, he has missed only one game the last two seasons. The former first-round pick caught 36 passes for 349 yards and two touchdowns for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Darren Fells

(Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Fells used to play for the Cardinals and now is 35 years old. However, he still was productive last season for the Houston Texans. He had 21 receptions for 312 yards and four touchdowns. He has the size to be okay as a blocker. It could be a decent reunion and reunite another former Texans player with DeAndre Hopkins.

MyCole Pruitt

Pruitt is more of an H-back at 6-2, 245. He doesn't add anything as a receiver, as he has never caught more than 10 passes in a season, but could be a decent addition as a blocker. He played for the Tennessee Titans the last three seasons.

Demetrius Harris

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Harris has the build to be a major problem in the passing game at 6-7 and 230. He's not. However, he is an adequate blocker. He played five seasons for the Kansas City Chiefs and then one each with the Cleveland Browns and then the Chicago Bears last year.

Trey Burton

(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Burton is a little smaller than most tight end at 6-2, 238. He has missed 13 games the last two seasons. He spent four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, two with the Chicago Bears and last year with the Indianapolis Colts. He caught 28 passes for 250 yards and three touchdowns last season. Listen to the latest from Cards Wire's Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify. Latest show:

Story continues

Previous shows:

and

1

1

1

1