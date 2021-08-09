6 free-agent RBs for the Steelers to consider
I hate to say it but the Pittsburgh Steelers have a running back problem. No rookie Najee Harris isn’t injured. But the backups on the roster are banged up and honestly, the talent isn’t showing itself. Pittsburgh has a list of young guys back there but for Harris, he needs a veteran who has seen success in the league and can act as a mentor for him.
Here are six free-agent running backs for the Steelers to consider instead of all these guys they are bringing in for nothing.
Todd Gurley
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Duke Johnson
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
T.J. Yeldon
Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Le'Veon Bell
Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports
Adrian Peterson
Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
LeSean McCoy
(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
