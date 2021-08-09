6 free-agent RBs for the Steelers to consider

I hate to say it but the Pittsburgh Steelers have a running back problem. No rookie Najee Harris isn’t injured. But the backups on the roster are banged up and honestly, the talent isn’t showing itself. Pittsburgh has a list of young guys back there but for Harris, he needs a veteran who has seen success in the league and can act as a mentor for him.

Here are six free-agent running backs for the Steelers to consider instead of all these guys they are bringing in for nothing.

Todd Gurley

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Duke Johnson

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

T.J. Yeldon

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Le'Veon Bell

Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

Adrian Peterson

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

LeSean McCoy

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

