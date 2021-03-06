6 free-agent QBs the Colts could sign to back up Carson Wentz

Kevin Hickey
Kevin Hickey
The Indianapolis Colts believe they have their starting quarterback in Carson Wentz after trading two draft picks to acquire him from the Philadelphia Eagles. Now, it is time to find a suitable backup in free agency.

While Jacob Eason is still on the roster, the Colts aren’t quite sure what they have in him. Due to a lack of preseason, general manager Chris Ballard has stated they aren’t yet comfortable making him the backup outright this offseason.

Eason could certainly work his way into that role during the preseason, but the Colts are likely to going to need to bring in a veteran face to work behind Wentz for the time being.

The Colts are likely going to have to look on the cheap side, which doesn’t give many appealing options. Here are six players the Colts could sign in free agency to back up their new quarterback in Wentz:

Ryan Fitzpatrick

Potentially out of their price range, Fitzpatrick would have been a decent option to consider as the starter before the Wentz trade went down. He showed that he still has it during his 2020 campaign with the Dolphins and while he's unlikely to take backup money, there's still a chance the Colts want to bring in a sharp mind to the room. We know how much Ballard values the backup quarterback position so maybe there is a chance they spend a little more to get Fitzpatrick in the room, but he would be the ideal candidate to back up Wentz in terms of having a chance to win if the former has to get into the game.

Tyrod Taylor

Taylor has been moving around the league ever since he had that solid season with the Buffalo Bills in 2015. He's spent time with the Cleveland Browns as the starter before Baker Mayfield took over and then held the same role with the Los Angeles Chargers before ultimately giving way to Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert. Taylor is interesting because his skill set would allow the Colts to continue running their RPO system while staying clear in the short/intermediate passing lanes. Taylor isn't much of a deep thrower, but he could get the job done and keep the offense afloat if something happened to Wentz. He's also likely to come much cheaper.

Andy Dalton

The Colts were rumored to have interest in Dalton before they signed Philip Rivers during the 2020 offseason. Dalton held the backup and eventual starting role with the Cowboys behind Dak Prescott before his gruesome ankle injury. While Dalton was uninspiring, he's still a valuable option as a backup. Dalton is likely looking for a starting role somewhere and there's a chance he might get that while making more money than the Colts would offer. But they should still reach out and see if he'd take on a back up role behind a quarterback in Wentz who has played all 16 games just twice in his career.

Cam Newton

It was rough to watch Newton work in the New England Patriots offense in 2020. He had a lot to prove as a thrower and while he didn't do so well statistically, it's pretty difficult to run the complex Patriots offense without the benefit of an offseason. Newton is still likely looking for a starting role but he would be a very interesting backup to Wentz. He can still get it done with his legs and the Colts would be able to hide some of his deficiencies as a passer with their RPO system and quick-hitting passing game. He's probably too expensive, but Newton would be an ideal backup as someone who could take over if Wentz got hurt or is massively underperforming.

Robert Griffin III

It has been a long road for Griffin ever since that explosive rookie campaign. A litany of injuries kept him from greatness but he has been the backup for Lamar Jackson in Baltimore over the last three seasons. He hasn't seen much playing time, which means he's likely open to taking another backup role. Griffin would be able to run the RPO system with the Colts to an extent where the run game could take off potentially even more. He can create with his legs but there are still questions as a passer. He's attempted just 58 passes in the last three seasons. Griffin would come cheap and would compete with Eason for the backup role but given what the former can do with his legs, he's an option.

Colt McCoy

An uninspiring option but one the Colts could still consider, McCoy was the backup for the New York Giants and Daniel Jones in 2020. He stepped in for two starts and was fine keeping the offense afloat as it were. If anything he would be competition for Eason to show he can beat out NFL talent. McCoy would also come cheap as he's not getting any starting offers anywhere so the Colts could bring in a veteran to backup Wentz while giving their young quarterback in Eason some incentive to win the job in the preseason.

    Saturday's championship heavy fight card is set now that the UFC 259 weigh-in results are official. All three title fights got the green light on Friday with all six athletes in the championship bouts stepping on the scale within the first 25 minutes of the two-hour weigh-in window. While UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz weighed in at 205 pounds on the nose, the top end of the limit, his opponent took a remarkedly different approach. When most fighters get as big as possible and then have a drastic weight cut during fight week, middleweight champ Israel Adesanya didn't follow the norm. He stepped on the scale at 200.5 pounds, pizza box in hand, in his quest to become a two-division champion. The UFC 259 co-main event features double-champ Amanda Nunes putting her featherweight title on the line against Megan Anderson. Nunes was first to the scale on Friday, weighing 145 pounds. Anderson was the last title fight athlete to the scale, weighing 144.5 pounds for the title tilt. The third championship bout on the UFC 259 fight card features bantamweight titleholder Petr Yan making the first defense of his belt. He'll square off against No. 1 contender Aljamain Sterling after both easily made weight. Yan tipped the scale at 135 pounds; Sterling at 134.5 pounds. Askar Askarov misses weight for UFC 259 All but two fighters weighed in during the first 30 minutes of the two-hour window. Askar Askarov and Kennedy Nzechukwu had yet to weigh in with one hour and 30 minutes left. Askarov took to the scale with about an hour left during the weigh-in window. He missed weight by one pound, weighing 127 pounds for his flyweight fight with Joseph Benavidez. If Benavidez's team agrees to the bout, Askarov would likely forfeit 20 percent of his fight purse to Benavidez to keep the bout intact. Nzechukwu was the final fighter scheduled on the card to the scale, making weight for his bout with just under an hour left during the weigh-in window. Glover Teixeira makes weight as UFC 259 main event back-up Light heavyweight contender Glover Teixeira stepped on the scale after Nzechukwu, weighing 204.5 pounds. He will serve as an emergency back-up if anything happens to either of the UFC 259 main event fighters. It's not often that a fighter pulls out after weigh-ins, although it has become a bigger concern during the pandemic, as COVID-19 protocols have forced several fighters out on the day of the event. TRENDING > Dana White says UFC will be first to open up to Texas crowds UFC 259 weigh-in results UFC 259 weigh-in results: Israel Adesanya (200.5 pounds) UFC 259 Main Card (10p ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View) Main Event - Light Heavyweight Title Bout: Jan Blachowicz (205) vs Israel Adesanya (200.5)Co-Main Event - Women’s Featherweight Title Bout: Amanda Nunes (145) vs Megan Anderson (144.5)Bantamweight Title Bout: Petr Yan (135) vs Aljamain Sterling (134.5)Lightweight Bout: Islam Makhachev (156) vs Drew Dober (156)Light Heavyweight Bout: Thiago Santos (206) vs Aleksandar Rakic (206) UFC 259 Prelims (8p ET on ESPN and ESPN+) Bantamweight Bout: Dominick Cruz (136) vs Casey Kenney (136)Bantamweight Bout: Song Yadong (135.5) vs Kyler Phillips (136)Flyweight Bout: Joseph Benavidez (125.5) vs Askar Askarov (127)Flyweight Bout: Rogerio Bontorin (126) vs Kai Kara-France (125.5) UFC 259 Early Prelims (5:30p ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass) Flyweight Bout: Tim Elliott (125.5) vs Jordan Espinosa (126)Light Heavyweight Bout: Kennedy Nzechukwu (205.5) vs Carlos Ulberg (205)Welterweight Bout: Sean Brady (170.5) vs Jake Matthews (169.5)Women’s Strawweight Bout: Livinha Souza (116) vs Amanda Lemos (116)Lightweight Bout: Uros Medic (156) vs Aalon Cruz (155)Bantamweight Bout: Mario Bautista (135.5) vs Trevin Jones (134.5) UFC 259 weigh-in video: Israel Adesanya comes in light for shot at Jan Blachowicz (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC 259 weigh-in video: Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC 259 weigh-in video: Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)