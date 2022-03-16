6 free-agent pass rushers who could replace Von Miller for the Rams

Von Miller spurned the Rams on Wednesday, choosing to sign a massive six-year deal worth $120 million with the Bills. He said it was a tough decision and went back and forth, but it turns out the Bills’ offer was likely much more than the Rams were willing to pay.

Now, Los Angeles must turn its attention to his replacement. The Rams could go with Terrell Lewis and Justin Hollins opposite Leonard Floyd, but they shouldn’t sit idly by while other pass rushers sign elsewhere.

Here are six free agents who are still available and could take Miller’s spot.

Dante Fowler Jr.

A reunion with Fowler should definitely be a consideration. He had his best season with the Rams in 2019 and it’s no coincidence that it came with Aaron Donald drawing double-teams on the interior. He would come cheap, too, after disappointing with the Falcons for two seasons. He has just 7.5 sacks and 16 quarterback hits in 28 games since leaving the Rams, so he should be interested in coming back to Los Angeles, as well.

Jadeveon Clowney

Clowney is one of the last big-name pass rushers left on the market. That doesn’t mean he’s going to be a productive star like Miller was. He’s still a good defender and contributes against both the run and the pass, but he’s not the dynamic edge rusher the way he was when he made three straight Pro Bowls in 2016-2018. He still had nine sacks last season with the Browns and hit the quarterback 19 times, bouncing back after a terrible year with the Titans.

Trey Flowers

Flowers was just released by the Lions on Wednesday after two injury-plagued years in Detroit. He’s played only 12 games the last two seasons, but when healthy, Flowers is an all-around edge defender who fits well in a 3-4 defense. Given his injury history, his price might be discounted a little bit, but regardless, Flowers can play and was incredibly consistent during his time with the Patriots.

Lorenzo Carter

Carter is a younger pass rusher at just 26 years old and while he doesn’t have a single season with huge numbers, he was productive in 2021 with the Giants. He had five sacks and 50 tackles, also breaking up five passes and forcing two fumbles. A short-term deal allowing Carter to play alongside Donald and Floyd would be wise for both sides, giving him a chance to start at outside linebacker in L.A.

Story continues

Justin Houston

Houston is 33 years old like Miller is about to be, but he can still play – especially as a situational pass rusher. This past season with the Ravens, he had 4.5 sacks in 15 games, hitting the quarterback 17 times. He’s typically good for seven-plus sacks each year, and having a veteran presence on the edge would not only help the Rams in pass-rushing situations, but he could also work with younger guys such as Terrell Lewis and Chris Garrett.

Melvin Ingram

The last two years have been somewhat disappointing for Ingram, but from 2015-2019, he never had fewer than seven sacks in a season. He showed he can still rush the passer while with the Chiefs last season, and he was particularly good against the run, too. If Ingram can stay healthy, he can be a 10-sack player – especially with the trend of edge rushers driving up their sack numbers when joining the Rams.

