6 free agent O-line options Giants could target as they look to add depth

If there's one big takeaway for the Giants from their first preseason game, it's that the offensive line needs more depth. Very soon.

That's what head coach Joe Judge alluded to himself, saying the team is likely to add somebody before traveling to Cleveland for their practices and second preseason game on Sunday.

"You have got to have a lot of bodies to operate, so in terms of bringing somebody in, there’s a good chance that we’re going to look to bring somebody in before going to Cleveland,” Judge said.

Who could that be? That's the big question.

It doesn't help that potential free agents have seen both Joe Looney and Zach Fulton retire just days after camp started. Those two are fine veterans who would've been solid additions to the line.

It's also not helpful that the Giants watched players like Kenny Wiggins and Chad Slade, their current depth, struggle against the Jets' defensive front.

So here are some potential options for New York...

1) C Austin Reiter

Back on July 31, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Reiter would be visiting the Giants "in the coming days" as their line was already dropping like flies -- Shane Lemieux suffered his knee injury at the time. But nothing came of it.

Still, if there is interest there, Reiter has spent the last three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs on a solid line in front of Patrick Mahomes.

The Super Bowl champ became the exclusive starting center in 2019 and has 33 starts over his career. He will turn 30 in November.

2) G Nick Easton

Easton has spent the past two seasons with the New Orleans Saints after showing good skill as an undrafted guard for the Minnesota Vikings.

In 45 games, he has 32 starts primarily at left guard. While he has center experience, the Giants could use him here at left or right guard depending on what they want. Again, though, another veteran with starting experience who can play right away.

3) RT Ricky Wagner

The Giants do have Nate Solder as depth at tackle – Matt Peart’s Week 1 performance, though, could have Solder starting depending on how camp plays out – but there isn’t much else behind him.

Wagner is an eight-year vet who has manned the right tackle position for the Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions, and most recently, the Green Bay Packers in 2020.

With Andrew Thomas not moving off that left side, the Giants need options on the right if the Peart and Solder experiment isn’t going to work out. Plus, there’s always the injury factor to think about.

4) G James Carpenter

How about a former Jet who knows MetLife and New York?

Carpenter played four seasons with the Jets from 2015-2018, but left in 2019 to spend time with the Atlanta Falcons. He has 121 career starts over his 127 games and most of those come at left guard, though he can shift to the right side. He has right tackle experience from his early days in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks.

5) G Mike Iupati

Can the Giants convince the four-time Pro Bowler to come out of retirement? Maybe not for a depth position, but it’s worth putting his name on this list because of his pedigree.

Iupati has 11 years of NFL experience, primarily at left guard, and has 139 starts at the position. He was an absolute stud in his prime with the San Francisco 49ers and had one Pro Bowl season when he shifted to the Arizona Cardinals. He spent the past two seasons with the Seattle Seahawks before calling it quits back in February.

6) G D.J. Fluker

I know, I know. The Giants’ tenure for Fluker did not go as planned. But he’s reinvented himself with the Seahawks and then the Ravens the past three seasons. And he’s still only 30 years old.

The Giants flat out got rid of Fluker after nine games and six starts that didn’t go well for either party. But maybe there’s some redemption coming.

