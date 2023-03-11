6 free-agent edge rushers Colts could consider in 2023

The Indianapolis Colts have some promising names in the defensive end room, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if they used free agency to add some depth to the position this offseason.

As Yannick Ngakoue, Tyquan Lewis and Ben Banogu are set to hit the market, the Colts could be looking at free agency as a way to add some cheaper production, especially at the LEO position if Ngakoue doesn’t return.

So the Colts are rolling into free agency with the promising youngsters in Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo leading the room.

We took a look at the following positions for the Colts to consider adding to in free agency:

We shouldn’t expect the Colts to go on a wild spending spree in free agency. It’s not their M.O., and Chris Ballard isn’t working with the same amount of salary-cap space as he’s used to.

Here’s a look at six free-agent edge rushers the Colts could consider in 2023:

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

Age: 27

Previous Team: Houston Texans

Okoronkwo may be a bit short for a defensive end, but he meets the arm length threshold the Colts like to see in their edge rushers. He played on both sides of the line for the Texans in 2022, registering 36 total pressures and a career-high five sacks while making eight starts. He would be a nice rotational piece at the LEO position while Dayo Odeyingbo and Kwity Paye took the majority of snaps.

Arden Key

Age: 26

Previous Team: Jacksonville Jaguars

Though injuries kept Key off the field earlier in his career, he’s seen a bit of a resurgence in recent seasons. He was a solid rotational pass rusher for the Jaguars in 2022, collecting 51 total pressures and 4.5 sacks, according to Pro Football Focus. Key would be an intriguing addition to the LEO spot and a cheaper version of Ngakoue on a short-term deal.

DeMarcus Walker

Age: 28

Previous Team: Tennessee Titans

The former second-round pick is coming off his best season yet after previous stops with the Denver Broncos and Houston. In 2022, Walker posted 32 total pressures and a career-high seven sacks. He also was a solid addition against the run, recording 21 total defensive stops, according to Pro Football Focus. He’s not a true LEO, but he could thrive in a defense that harps on aggressive, one-gap pass-rushing.

Charles Omenihu

Age: 25

Previous Team: San Francisco 49ers

Though Omenihu doesn’t profile as a LEO type, he would be a strong addition to the defensive end room with Dayo Odeyingbo and Kwity Paye. We’ve seen teams have success with depth along the defensive line, and Omenihu would give the Colts some extra inside-out versatility. Including the playoffs, Omenihu collected 62 total pressures and 4.5 sacks, according to Pro Football Focus.

Leonard Floyd

Age: 30

Previous Team: Los Angeles Rams

The former first-round pick was recently released by the Rams and now will be looking for a new team. Floyd seems to profile as a true LEO type, and he’s flashed plenty of production in a defense that harps on aggressiveness. In 2022, Floyd recorded 54 pressures and nine sacks, according to Pro Football Focus. In fact, he hasn’t recorded fewer than nine sacks in each of his last three seasons. If they money is there, Floyd might be one of the best replacements for Ngakoue.

Dante Fowler Jr.

Age: 28

Previous Team: Dallas Cowboys

Though Fowler never lived up to his potential as the No. 3 overall pick from the 2015 NFL draft, he still has some potential has a rotational pass rusher from the LEO spot. With the Cowboys in 2022, Fowler recorded 36 total pressures and six sacks, according to Pro Football Focus. Even if it’s only for one or two years, Fowler could be an intriguing addition as a LEO type in Gus Bradley’s defense.

