6 free-agent edge rushers for the Steelers to consider
One roster need the Pittsburgh Steelers did not fill in the 2023 NFL draft was to add an edge rusher who can come in and rotate early with T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. We aren’t sold on Nick Herbig, especially this season so the team needs to try to bring in a veteran who can play right away.
The Steelers haven’t had great success with this after the failed attempts to get Malik Reed and Melvin Ingram to work in that role but here are six guys the Steelers should consider adding to the roster.
Wm. Glasheen-USA TODAY Sports
Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports
Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports