These are 6 former Saints players that made USFL rosters

The USFL kicked off this past weekend as the newest spring pro football league, with eight teams playing 10 games before the playoffs (and New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan signed on as an analyst for the inaugural season). New Orleans has its own team, the New Orleans Breakers, who won their first game against the Philadelphia Stars. The catch is that every game will be played in Birmingham, Ala. this season with hopes of playing in local markets in future years.

There are six former Saints players between the eight teams, finding new life in their football careers. Here are the players, and what teams they are on, if you’re looking for some people to root for:

Keith Washington II, New Orleans Breakers

Washington was a defensive back out of West Virginia who signed as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He was released in 2021 on an injury settlement.

Stevie Scott III, Michigan Panthers

Scott was a big running back out of Indiana who spent time on the Saints practice squad after signing as an un-drafted free agent in 2021.

Bryan Mills, Birmingham Stallions

Defensive back Bryan Mills was signed on August 18, 2021 after a workout, but was waived before the end of the month.

Darius Victor, New Jersey Generals

Victor signed to the Saints after attending a rookie minicamp in 2017, but was waived just a month later.

Gus Cumberlander, New Jersey Generals

The big defensive end was signed to the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon in 2020, but was waived in August of that year before the season started.

Corbin Kaufusi, Tampa Bay Bandits

The former Saints lineman was signed as an undrafted free agent out of BYU in 2019, but was cut during final roster cuts in August. Interestingly, he played defensive end for New Orleans but has switched to offensive tackle in the USFL.

