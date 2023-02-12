6 former Saints players competing for Eagles and Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII
A couple of former New Orleans Saints players are competing for a championship with the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas city Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday night, with several of them playing big roles for Philly. Some of these players departed New Orleans on their own terms — others were castoffs who the team felt it was time to let loose. Good for them on putting in the work to get to the biggest game of the year.
Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT on FOX. Here are the former Saints players who will be playing in Super Bowl LVII from each team:
Kansas City Chiefs FB Michael Burton
AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn
Kansas City Chiefs C Austin Reiter
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Philadelphia Eagles S C.J. Gardner-Johnson
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
Philadelphia Eagles RB Boston Scott
AP Photo/Derik Hamilton
Philadelphia Eagles QB Ian Book
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Philadelphia Eagles C Cameron Tom (practice squad)
AP Photo/Matt Rourke