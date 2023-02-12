6 former Saints players competing for Eagles and Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII

A couple of former New Orleans Saints players are competing for a championship with the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas city Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday night, with several of them playing big roles for Philly. Some of these players departed New Orleans on their own terms — others were castoffs who the team felt it was time to let loose. Good for them on putting in the work to get to the biggest game of the year.

Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT on FOX. Here are the former Saints players who will be playing in Super Bowl LVII from each team:

Kansas City Chiefs FB Michael Burton

AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

Kansas City Chiefs C Austin Reiter

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles S C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles RB Boston Scott

AP Photo/Derik Hamilton

Philadelphia Eagles QB Ian Book

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles C Cameron Tom (practice squad)

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire