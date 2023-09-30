6-foot-8, 350-pound JacQawn McRoy catches pass on 2-point conversion

Advertisement
Barry Werner
The tackle-eligible play works in many instances because the offensive lineman slips out and is hard to spot.

However, when you are 6-foot-8 and 350 pounds, how can anyone manage to miss you?

On Friday, it happened in high school play as Clay Chalkville HS from Pinson, AL, found Jac’Qawn McRoy.

He slipped out into the flat, and knocked over a player before reaching the end zone for two points.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports