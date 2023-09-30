6-foot-8, 350-pound JacQawn McRoy catches pass on 2-point conversion

The tackle-eligible play works in many instances because the offensive lineman slips out and is hard to spot.

However, when you are 6-foot-8 and 350 pounds, how can anyone manage to miss you?

On Friday, it happened in high school play as Clay Chalkville HS from Pinson, AL, found Jac’Qawn McRoy.

He slipped out into the flat, and knocked over a player before reaching the end zone for two points.

Big man in the end zone – Oregon OT commit Jac’Qawn McRoy rumbles in on the tackle eligible pass for the 2 point conversion https://t.co/EOFte1Fltt pic.twitter.com/fnAP1z8JDu — Charles Power (@CharlesPower) September 29, 2023

Story originally appeared on High School Sports