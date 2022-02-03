6 familiar candidates who could replace Kevin O’Connell as Rams’ offensive coordinator

The NFL hiring cycle is in full swing, which means teams have started their annual poaching of the Rams’ coaching staff. Offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell is in line to become the Vikings’ next head coach, a move that’s expected to become official after the Super Bowl.

He’s the latest coach to leave the Rams for a big opportunity elsewhere, following in the line of Zac Taylor, Matt LaFleur and Brandon Staley. That leaves the Rams with a void at offensive coordinator, which McVay will try to fill after the Super Bowl.

He may not need to look far for a replacement, with these six familiar faces being quality candidates. Four of them are currently on the Rams’ staff, while two others were with Los Angeles within the last five years.

Thomas Brown, Rams RBs coach/assistant head coach

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Brown has received high praise from McVay almost weekly since joining the Rams two years ago, currently working with the running backs and as an assistant head coach. He’s done an excellent job with the Rams’ running back room, which has undergone plenty of shuffling in the last two seasons with Cam Akers, Sony Michel, Darrell Henderson Jr. and Malcolm Brown.

Brown interviewed for the Dolphins’ head coaching job and has quickly become a hot candidate around the NFL. Still just 35 years old, Brown should be the top option to replace O’Connell as McVay’s offensive coordinator.

Liam Coen, Kentucky offensive coordinator

(AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Coen left the Rams prior to the 2021 season to become Kentucky’s offensive coordinator. It was a logical move for the young coach, who was the Rams’ assistant QBs coach in 2020 and assistant WRs coach in 2018 and ’19. Kentucky ranked 46th in the nation in yards per game and was 19th in yards per play (6.41) under Coen this past season.

He helped elevate the offense in a big way, becoming an important part of the team’s impressive 10-3 season after it went 5-6 in 2020. He’s calling the plays for the Wildcats and wouldn’t be able to do so with the Rams, but that wasn’t a problem for Matt LaFleur or O’Connell. They both went on to become head coaches, making this a logical stop for Coen if the Rams offer it to him.

Story continues

Zac Robinson, Rams assistant QBs coach

(AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Robinson is in his third season with the Rams and his second year as the assistant quarterbacks coach, also working as the assistant wide receivers coach in 2020. He was previously an analyst for Pro Football Focus before joining the Rams and like O’Connell, was a former quarterback in the NFL.

The Rams were his first opportunity as a coach and by all accounts, he’s done a great job on McVay’s staff. O’Connell has worked closely with quarterbacks during his coaching career, as did Zac Taylor, who was the Rams’ QBs coach in 2018. Robinson could be next in line as the Rams’ OC, given his knowledge of the passing game.

Wes Phillips, Rams TEs coach/pass game coordinator

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Phillips, the son of Wade Phillips, remained on the Rams’ staff even after Wade was let go before the 2020 season. He was promoted to pass game coordinator this past season, in addition to remaining the TEs coach, a sign of the respect McVay has for him.

Whether it’s Tyler Higbee, Johnny Mundt, Gerald Everett or Kendall Blanton, Phillips has helped develop the Rams’ tight ends in the last few years, all of whom have contributed in one way or another on offense.

Zak Kromer, Rams offensive assistant

(AP Photo)

It was surprising when the Rams didn’t bring back Aaron Kromer as their offensive line coach this past year, but his son Zak stayed on the staff. He was promoted to offensive assistant after primarily working with the offensive line alongside his dad.

The offensive line has been a strength for the Rams this season and was for most of Kromer’s tenure during 2017-2020. Kromer may not be the top candidate to replace O’Connell, but as an in-house option, he deserves a crack at the job.

Greg Olson, Raiders offensive coordinator

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Olson was one of the first coaches to leave the Rams after the 2017 season, being hired as the Raiders’ offensive coordinator. He held that job for the last four seasons under Jon Gruden and was even the play caller for part of this last season after Gruden was let go, but his future in Vegas is now unclear.

Josh McDaniels is in as the head coach and figures to call the plays for the Raiders. Olson could be looking for an opportunity elsewhere, and why not make it a third stint with the Rams. He was their offensive coordinator in 2006-07 and McVay’s first QBs coach in 2017 when he took over as head coach of the Rams.

1

1

1

1