6 edge rushers 49ers could target in free agency

Barring a significant change in philosophy this offseason, the pass rush will continue to be the foundation for the 49ers’ defense. That’s why they could look to bolster that unit in free agency despite returning Nick Bosa, Samson Ebukam and Arik Armstead.

With Arden Key coming off a career year that might’ve earned him a sizable pay day in 2022, the 49ers may have to look elsewhere for edge help. It’d make sense for them to bring back Jordan Willis, and Dee Ford’s future is still up in the air. There are a handful of veteran options on the free agent market that make sense for a club looking to consistently win in the trenches:

Dorance Armstrong, Cowboys

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas may not let Armstrong get away, but the 49ers may be willing to overpay a little bit for the 24-year-old former fourth-round pick who posted a career-high 5.0 sacks last season. Armstrong has good size at 6-4, 255 pounds and he might even be able to kick inside to play the role Key played for the 49ers a season ago. In four years with Dallas Armstrong put up 7.5 sacks and 65 pressures in 59 games.

Taco Charlton, Steelers

William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

An underwhelming former first-round pick would fit the 49ers’ free agency M.O. over the last couple years. They love bringing in talented players who’ve underperformed in the pros. That describes Charlton perfectly. The former No. 28 overall pick played in Dallas for two years before jumping to Miami, Kansas City and Pittsburgh the last three seasons. In 55 games across five years Charlton has only 11.5 sacks. However, his 6-6, 270-pound frame makes him the kind of player the 49ers and defensive line coach Kris Kocurek can move around between the edge and interior.

Uchenna Nwosu, Chargers

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Improvement in each of the last two seasons might inflate Nwosu’s market some and price him out of the 49ers’ range. If his market doesn’t develop though he’d make a nice situational edge rusher for San Francisco in the same vein as Ford. Nwosu over the last two years has 9.5 sacks and 67 pressures after putting up just 5.5 and 49 his first two seasons. His lack of versatility might affect the 49ers’ interest, but there are worse players to target if Ford is released or retires.

Story continues

Kemoko Turay, Colts

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Turay is another relatively high draft pick who hasn’t put together consistently good NFL work. He had a good rookie year in 2018 then came out firing in 2019 when he ripped off 14 pressures and 2.0 sacks with a forced fumble in 4 games. A broken ankle cost him the rest of that season and he hasn’t been the same player since. In 2020 he struggled in just seven games, but he bounced back in 2021 with 5.5 sacks in 13 contests. It looks like Turay is primed for a breakout year for a team that wants to bank on the former No. 52 overall pick’s talent. The 49ers shouldn’t break the bank for Turay, but he’s a fine gamble if his market takes awhile to come into focus.

Derek Barnett, Eagles

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles took Barnett in the first round of the 2017 draft and he never quite turned the corner after a productive third season where he posted a career-best 6.5 sacks and 50 pressures. Since then he’s seen his production decline with 7.5 sacks and 67 pressures in the last two years combined. It’s clear Barnett is a worthy rotational player on a good defensive line which may make him a relatively expensive addition. Just 2.0 sacks in 2021 may drive his value down far enough that he falls into the 49ers’ price range. Adding Barnett to an already strong DE group would give San Francisco a chance to replicate the relentless pass rush that helped them build the best pass defense in the league in 2019.

Dante Fowler, Falcons

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Fowler’s had an interesting career. He was the No. 3 overall pick in 2015 but tore his ACL in training camp. His first two years were good with 4.0 and 8.0 sacks, but then he struggled in Year 3 and was traded to the Rams. In 2019 he put up 11.5 sacks for Los Angeles in what looked to be a breakout year for him. Since then he’s had a hard time replicating that success though and posted just 7.5 sacks in two seasons with the Falcons. It’s hard to imagine there’ll be a robust market for Fowler, and putting him on the end of the 49ers’ defensive line could be the best way for him to reach the ceiling he set in 2019.

1

1