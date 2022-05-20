6 easiest games on the Titans’ 2022 NFL schedule

The Tennessee Titans’ 2022 schedule was released a little over one week ago and will feature four prime-time games and a slew of tough matchups overall.

However, there are some softer matchups on Tennessee’s 17-game slate that the team must take advantage of if it wants to sniff another 12-win season and division title.

Before we get to which games we project will be the easiest for the Titans and why, here’s a look at their full schedule via a downloadable computer desktop wallpaper.

Of course, while we might consider these six games the easiest on the Titans’ schedule, we can’t forget how susceptible Tennessee has been to letdown games in the past few years, so nothing is guaranteed.

Now, what you came for…

Week 1 vs. Giants

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Titans won’t have any film on a Giants team with a new coaching staff, but New York will also be getting its feet wet in a new offense for the first time in a regular season game.

A matchup with a rebuilding Giants team that is coming off a 4-13 season is about as ideal a Week 1 matchup as Tennessee could draw.

Week 5 at Commanders

John McCreary-USA TODAY Sports

The Titans were 2-0 against a Carson Wentz-led Colts team last season, and we saw just how bad the veteran signal-caller can look. Now, he goes to a Washington team that is easily worse off than Indy was in 2021.

Adding to that, the Commanders’ star defender, Chase Young, might not be himself in his first year back from a torn ACL.

Week 8 at Texans

Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Not only are the Texans navigating their first season with another new head coach, but they are also slated to be among the worst teams in the NFL in 2022 after going 4-13 in 2021.

Divisional games can be tricky, especially on the road, but a contest against a lackluster Houston team is about as soft a divisional matchup as one could hope for. Also, the Titans have won their last three games in Houston.

Week 14 vs. Jaguars

Story continues

Bob Self / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Jags figure to be improved in their first season under new head coach Doug Pederson, and by this point in the season you would assume that the players will be fully acclimated in their new offense.

But the Titans have historically owned Jacksonville no matter what, and that has been especially true in Nashville, where the Titans haven’t lost to the Jags since 2013. In all, the Titans have topped the Jaguars in 13 of their last 15 meetings.

Week 16 vs. Texans

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

At this point in what should be another lost season, the Texans might be mailing it in with the players having their sights set on the upcoming offseason.

In addition, Houston might be interested in getting a closer look at their younger, less experienced players with an eye on the future, although that could lead to better overall effort.

Week 18 at Jaguars

AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton

Just like the Week 16 matchup with the Texans, this season finale against the Jags could feature a Jacksonville team that is mailing it in and will be interested in getting a look at younger, inexperienced players.

Tennessee’s recent dominance over Jacksonville has extended to Duval, where the Titans have won four of their last five contests.

[pickup_prop id=”24470″>

Other Titans 2022 schedule content

Titans’ preseason schedule revealed

7 takeaways from Titans’ schedule

Game-by-game predictions for 2022

Games we’re most excited for

1

1