The 6 easiest games on the Jets’ 2022 schedule

If the Jets are to compete for the AFC East or a playoff spot as early as this season, they’ll need to win the easier games on their 2022 docket.

New York’s schedule isn’t easy by any means – the team will face some of the best quarterbacks in the NFL before its Week 10 bye – but the Jets do have one of the softest late-season schedules. That leaves an opening for the Jets to make a push for meaningful games in December – something Joe Douglas believes will be the first indication of the team’s successful rebuild.

With that in mind, here are the six easiest games on the Jets’ schedule this season.

Week 12 vs. Chicago Bears

The Bears might be the worst team in the NFL heading into the 2022 season after they almost completely tore down the team this offseason. Justin Fields’ supporting cast is abysmal and the defense is bad. While this could be a classic trap game for the young Jets, it’s a game New York should easily win, especially as the team hits the soft part of its schedule.

Week 15 vs. Detroit Lions

The Lions certainly improved on paper this offseason, but they’re still one of the weakest teams on the Jets’ schedule. Jared Goff is a beatable quarterback and the defense has a lot of question marks. The Jets should be hitting their stride at this point in the season – especially against an opponent with the same level of talent.

Week 16 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jets won the first battle between Lawrence and Wilson, but this is a different Jaguars team than the one Gang Green faced in 2021. Jacksonville improved across the board and the new coaching staff could make this game harder than advertised. Still, the Jets should beat the Jaguars for the second consecutive season.

Week 17 at Seattle Seahawks

This isn’t your normal Seahawks team. There’s no Russell Wilson on offense or Bobby Wagner on defense and the team is trying to reinvent itself in 2022. That makes Seattle a prime team to beat on the Jets’ schedule, despite the fact they have to travel across the country to face Seattle.

Week 4 at Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh is also in a state of flux after Ben Roethlisberger retired. The Jets will face Mitchell Trubisky or rookie Kenny Pickett, but neither quarterback inspires much confidence. The Steelers’ skill position players and defense are still solid but they’ll remain a winnable matchup if the Jets get it together early.

Week 5 vs. Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins could be a good team in 2022, but Miami might still be working through its identity this early in the season with a new coaching staff and new pieces on both sides of the ball. The Jets played the Dolphins close in both of their matchups in 2021 and Tua Tagovailoa remains a questionable quarterback.

