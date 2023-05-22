6 easiest games on Bengals’ schedule

On paper, thev finalized 2023 Cincinnati Bengals schedule for the looks like a tough one.

Said schedule includes primetime showdowns with the likes of the Buffalo Bills and a list of tough opponents such as the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

Plus, right out of the gates, Joe Burrow’s offensive line has to encounter four straight teams boasting elite pass-rushers in a sort of trial by fire that could set the tone for the season.

Even so, that doesn’t mean there aren’t potential layups on the schedule to give the Bengals a breather. A handful of games stick out as the easiest on the slate and, if the team takes care of business, should provide some win-column cushioning.

Week 3: vs. Los Angeles Rams

This one, a Monday night primetime showdown and Super Bow rematch, won’t be nearly as tough as the one that still gives fans nightmares. The current rendition of the Rams features a roster brutalized by cap consequences and rookies thrust into tough spots. Problem spots like Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp remain, but there’s no Jalen Ramsey and otherwise. One can argue the Bengals are even better now and catching an inexperienced roster this early in the season is nothing but a good thing.

Week 4: at Tennessee Titans

This one might be a little tougher than necessary on a short week after the Monday night game. But Burrow’s Bengals feel like a key component in slamming the door on Tennessee’s current window in the AFC and tend to do well against a more run-based offense. The fourth game of a season is the sweet spot where the offense figures to be kicking into high gear, too.

Week 5: at Arizona Cardinals

Traveling west isn’t easy on a team, but catching a team that cobbled together four wins last year with a new head coach this early in the season looks simple enough. Plus, Cardinals star quarterback Kyler Murray isn’t guaranteed to be back from his ACL injury at this point — and if he is, he might not have timing down well in the offense.

Week 6: vs. Seattle Seahawks

Yes, the easy games are front-loaded this year, partially because the NFL wants a Super Bowl contender playing its most important games in prime spots later in the season.

Case in point, the Seahawks coming to Cincinnati here. Geno Smith was the Comeback Player of the Year last season, but doesn’t rank high on the list of quarterbacks the Bengals will play in 2023. It’s very winnable when considering the travel Seattle has to do and the overall rosters.

Week 10: vs. Houston Texans

Maybe the toughest thing about this game is simply not overlooking the Texans before the team plays the Ravens on the road four days later on a Thursday night. The Texans won three games last year and will attempt to break in a rookie passer around the league’s most dramatic rebuild in 2023.

Week 14: vs. Indianapolis Colts

Like the Texans, the Colts will look to break in a rookie passer in 2023 after winning four games one season ago. The rebuild is a steep one and by this point in the season, just like last year, the Cincinnati offense should be rolling.

