6 Eagles who need to rebound vs. Vikings in Week 2

The Eagles are now just days away from a huge Monday night showdown against the Vikings at home in Week 2, and several players will be looking to rebound from tough season openers.

Philadelphia scored 38 points at Detroit in the first game but surrendered 35 points on defense while allowing D’Andre Swift 144 yards and one touchdown on the ground.

Philadelphia’s pass rush was non-existent for much of the afternoon, and there will need to be intense changes as Justin Jefferson and the explosive Vikings descend upon the Linc.

With Monday fast approaching, here are six Eagles who need to rebound in Week 2.

DeVonta Smith

(AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)

Smith was targeted four times with no catches and was among the lowest graded Eagles in Week 1.

During his Monday press conference, Nick Sirianni confirmed his commitment to the Heisman Trophy winner.

Quez Watkins

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Like DeVonta Smith, Watkins was held without a catch and wasn’t even targeted against Detroit.

Jonathan Gannon

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

After an offseason that saw six big names join the Eagles via free agency, trade, or the draft, Jonathan Gannon entered Week 1 with huge expectations.

The season-opening win at Detroit left more questions than answers after Philadelphia surrendered 35 points to the Lions while allowing 181 rushing yards.

Detroit averaged 6 ½ yards per carry, was 9-of-14 on third down, and allowed Jared Goff to calmly pass for 215 yards.

Avonte Maddox



Nfl Philadelphia Eagles At Detroit Lions

Maddox had three tackles on the day and missed a handful of others.

With all eyes on Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen, Maddox will have his hands full when the Vikings move both players to the slot.

Jordan Mailata

Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

The massive left tackle was among the lowest graded players on offense and struggled at times against Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson.

Look for Minnesota to test Mailata with Za’Darius Smith off the edge.

Haason Reddick

(AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Haason Reddick was signed to be a pass-rushing weapon, and in Week 1, our greatest fears were realized.

Reddick logged two tackles on Sunday and spent a lot of time in pass coverage.

“I slipped twice when I could have had two sacks,” Reddick said. “Weird [stuff], you know? But I’m flushing it. I’m going to go watch this game, learn from it, and then move on. It’s only Week 1. Everybody has to fix some mistakes: them, us, other teams around the league.”

