6 Eagles who could thrive in Shane Steichen’s offense

Nick Sirianni is expected to call the offensive plays for the Eagles and he’ll have experienced help after naming Shane Steichen to the position of offensive coordinator.

There have been discussions surrounding whether Steichen or Pep Hamilton should truly get the credit for Justin Herbert’s development as a quarterback during his rookie season.

What can’t be disputed is Steichen’s presence in Philadelphia and his offensive philosophy.

We’ve highlighted six Eagles offensive players who should be able to thrive in Steichen and Sirianni’s offensive system.

QB Jalen Hurts

QB Jalen Hurts

“A lot of it is obviously getting to know him as a person, and how he learns. And then once you find out how players learn -- because everyone learns differently -- once you learn how they learn, it helps the process moving forward,” Steichen said. “[Herbert is] a very smart guy, but to understand how he sees the game and how he processes information is big, and it helps you as a coach. Ultimately, we’re teachers.”

Those were Steichen's comments when asked about developing quarterbacks near the end of the 2020 NFL season. Steichen talks a lot about playing to a quarterback's strengths, so it could be less downfield passing here in Philadelphia, with more of a focus on RPO's and play action passes. Herbert completed 66.6% of his passes for 4,336 yards, 31 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and a 98.3 passer rating. No Eagles quarterback has ever thrown for that many yards.

WR Jalen Reagor

WR Jalen Reagor



Steichen and Sirianni both like to focus on finding ways to create a mismatch and no one player will benefit most from a different scheme than Jalen Reagor. Whether it be motion, crossing routes, bubble screen, or handoffs, the Eagles must get the 2020 first-round pick involved.

TE Dallas Goedert

TE Dallas Goedert

Zach Ertz's future in Philadelphia is uncertain, but Dallas Goedert will remain and he's looking to break out even more. Sirianni likes to utilize 12 personnel to get an athletic tight end on islands with a preferred match up and the Eagles are among the league leaders in the formations usage at 35% (366 snaps). Goedert and Ertz or another tight end should see a significant amount of targets.

RB Miles Sanders

RB Miles Sanders

Steichen and Sirianni share the same philosophies on using the running back in the passing game. In LA, Justin Herbert relied heavily on running back Austin Eckler; who has produced just under 1,400 receiving yards over the last two seasons. With the Colts, Sirianni was able to scheme differently but effectively for both Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines, as the two combined for 781 yards through the air. You could see more of Sanders, Boston Scott, or another running back utilized more in the slot and less in conventional methods or alignments.

WR Greg Ward

The Eagles slot god could eat in Steichen's offense and Keenan Allen is the example. No Ward isn't on Allen's level from a talent standpoint, but the volume could be there for the former quarterback if Jalen Hurts does indeed get the start at quarterback in 2021. Allen was targeted 147 times in 2020 and despite not breaking the 1,000-yard barrier, he still logged 100 catches, followed by Mike Williams and Hunter Henry, who both almost logged 100 targets as well.

WR Travis Fulgham

WR Travis Fulgham



Fulgham could be the Eagles version of Mike Williams in 2021, and with the Eagles desperately needing a red zone presence, the 2020 breakout candidate could become a Steichen favorite from the first day.

