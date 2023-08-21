6 duds from Chiefs’ preseason win vs. Cardinals

Though the Kansas City Chiefs managed to redeem themselves on Saturday with a win over the Arizona Cardinals, not all of the team’s players stood out as top performers. While some Chiefs helped their cause to make Kansas City’s 53-man roster, others weren’t so impressive against Arizona.

While the lackluster performances of these players weren’t enough to doom the Chiefs’ efforts on Saturday to failure, they certainly don’t bode well for their future with the defending Super Bowl champions.

Check out our list of duds from Kansas City’s preseason Week 2 win over the Cardinals:

Edwards-Helaire was given opportunities to show signs of life against the Cardinals but fell short of the mark after gaining just 10 yards on four carries. Andy Reid featured him as the Chiefs’ top running back for the second-straight week, but didn’t get much out of the former first-round pick. If performances like this continue, his career in Kansas City may come to an abrupt end later in August.

Fans expected better production from the Chiefs’ 2023 first-round pick in this game but only saw Anudike-Uzomah record a single tackle against Arizona. His performance wasn’t bad per se, and the preseason is a time for learning, but his lack of a sack or tackle for loss left a lot to be desired in this game.

WR Skyy Moore

Moore has been unusually quiet to this point in the preseason and needs a big game against the Browns this week to get on track. He was held to just two receptions for six yards against the Cardinals in a game where it seemed that every member of the Chiefs’ receiving corps stood out except for Moore.

DL Joshua Kaindoh

Kaindoh is expected to be on the chopping block later in August after yet another pedestrian preseason performance on Saturday. He recorded a batted pass, which was good, but only registered a single assisted tackle as a defensive lineman. His status as a mid-round draft pick is the only thing keeping Kaindoh on the roster at this point.

RB Deneric Prince

Prince was a fan favorite in training camp but has cooled off a bit in the preseason, and hasn’t looked nearly as dynamic against opposing defenses. Though he managed to score his first NFL touchdown against Arizona, it seems his ceiling is likely to limit him to an opportunity on the practice squad heading into the regular season.

WR Justyn Ross

Ross’ exceptional game against the Saints in preseason Week 1 was followed up by an unspectacular showing against the Cardinals on Saturday. He was targeted four times but only made two catches for 18 yards. Though he played reasonably well, his mediocre stat line was underwhelming.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire