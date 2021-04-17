6 draft prospects for the Lions who opted out of playing in 2020

With a new front office regime in Detroit, it’s hard to know how GM Brad Holmes and the new-look Lions feel about 2021 NFL draft prospects who opted out of playing entirely in the 2020 college season. Several of those opt-outs, which were permitted due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, present draft dilemmas for Detroit and other NFL teams.

How much weight should be factored in for prospects who haven’t even practiced football in at least 15 months? Is the body of work on film from 2019 enough to prove worthy of the appropriate draft slot? Did the players do enough in interviews and workouts to ease any concerns over the opt-out?

Those are questions Holmes and the Lions must answer on several prominent prospects. Here are six draft candidates for the Lions who opted out of playing in 2020.

Ja'marr Chase, WR, LSU

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Chase posted one of the greatest seasons ever by any college wide receiver in 2019. Paired with No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, Joe Burrow, at QB and with Vikings first-rounder Justin Jefferson at wideout, Chase won the Biletnikoff Award by posting an SEC-record 20 touchdowns and 1,780 receiving yards. He's got the alpha dog mentality and physical talent to have that greatness translate to the NFL. While he's not the biggest receiver and doesn't possess elite speed, Chase shows power, precision, strong hands and the ability to create after the catch to step right in as a top NFL wideout. And with the Lions depth chart as sparse as it comes at WR, he's definitely in play for the No. 7 overall pick...if he lasts that long in the first round.

Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Parsons was a force for the Penn State defense in 2019, one of the most entertaining prospects to watch as he posted a string of impressive outings in a good Big Ten conference. The speedy Parsons racked up over 100 tackles, recorded five sacks and forced four fumbles in his last season for the Nittany Lions. The consensus All-American plays off-ball LB like a pass rusher, which is what he did in high school. There might not be a better downhill LB in this draft than Parsons, who hits hard and swiftly gets to the point of attack. His coverage can be iffy--he guesses too much--and he will get caught playing the run with blinders on at times, but Parsons has a very high talent ceiling. If the Lions are comfortable with the off-field/maturity questions surrounding Parsons that date back to high school, as well as the year off, he would instantly upgrade the middle-of-field defense. Parsons is scheme-versatile to adapt to any type of front new Lions DC Aaron Glenn would want to deploy.

Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern

Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Slater made a huge name for himself by locking down 2020 No. 2 overall pick Chase Young in Northwestern's game against Ohio State in 2019. After watching Young destroy many an NFL tackle in his stellar rookie season, it makes Slater look even better. He's no one-hit-wonder, however. Slater has the polished technique, quick feet and lower-body power to start right away in the NFL. His punch power and placement are exceptional. Slater is an outstanding natural athlete; it's easy to see that his dad played in the NBA. The only real question with Slater is where he plays on the line. At 6-foot-3 and with 33-inch arms, he's considerably smaller than the standard frame for NFL tackles. If the Lions move to a more zone-based blocking scheme, Slater can absolutely start at right tackle from Day 1.

Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Sewell was a physically dominant presence as an 18-year-old freshman for the Ducks in 2018. To quote Sir Mix-A-Lot, he's long and strong and bound to get the friction on with defenders. Sewell has excellent power and a surly streak that will keep defenders on their toes. He was phenomenal in 2019 protecting first-round pick Justin Herbert and clearing wide holes in the run game. Much of what he accomplished in college came from being bigger/faster/stronger than the guys he was blocking, however. Sewell needs some technical polish, most notably his overextension on punches and tendency to let rushers get into his pads. Better NFL rushers will beat that more often than the limited cast he faced in college. He does carry some injury concerns that date back to high school as well that need to be investigated. Sewell is a high-end prospect capable of starting at either left or right tackle, and that should hold extra appeal for the Lions. While Taylor Decker is firmly entrenched as one of the NFL's better left tackles, the right tackle spot is ripe for an upgrade and a long-term solution.

Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami

Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Rousseau is the ultimate boom-bust prospect. He only really played one year of college football at Miami, but boy what a year it was in 2019. The former HS wide receiver bagged 15.5 sacks while living in the opposing backfield. There was simply too much speed, burst and length for blockers to handle from Rousseau. It makes the 21-year-old a highly coveted pass rushing prospect with tantalizing upside. He finishes what he initiates as well as any EDGE in this class, too. But Rousseau is also fraught with peril as a prospect, and the opt-out came at a particularly bad time in his developmental arc. He won almost exclusively by being the superior athlete, and he especially exposed guards when he tacked inside. Rousseau isn't soft by any means, but he's not a physical player and doesn't set an edge against the run well. His hands and footwork need a lot of work; it's obvious he's new to the position. And he's only done it for one year--he played just 17 snaps in 2018. The tools are there for an impact pass rusher in the second round, if the Lions are willing to take the chance on Rousseau.

Jevon Holland, S, Oregon

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Holland doesn't project as a first-round pick, but the Lions can still desperately use his playmaking skills at safety. The former Duck is almost universally regarded as one of the top three safeties in the draft class. In his last year at Oregon, Holland was all over the field. He can play single high, split field or even bump up in man coverage over the slot. Holland picked off nine passes in 18 career starts for the Ducks, incredible ball production that's a testament to his vision and closing speed in the passing game. A native of Canada, Holland tested extremely well athletically at Oregon's pro day. The movement skills and explosiveness show on Ducks game film, too. https://twitter.com/MathBomb/status/1378120273870852096?s=20 He's got a tendency to play too high in his stance and will get caught peeking into the backfield too long, but Holland can start right away at any safety spot in Detroit.

