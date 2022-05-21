6 Dolphins who could take a huge leap in 2022

The 2022 NFL season is still a few months away, yet South Florida has a fever pitch of excitement. Even though the hockey and basketball corners of the Miami sports scene still have the lights on, football seems to be on everyone’s minds.

At this stage in the offseason, teams hold organized team activities, and rookies have gone through their mini camps. June is a relatively calm and slow month, and once July hits, new coach Mike McDaniel will run his first training camp.

Now is as good of a time as any, to take a look at some who don the aqua and orange who are ready for a significant leap forward in 2022. Here are six Dolphins who are a solid bet to take the next step in their careers.

6. QB Tua Tagovailoa

Arguably, the easiest name to mention as a necessity to progress is Tagovailoa.

Entering his third season and given an arsenal of new weapons, while not losing any of his familiar targets, Tagovailoa has all the ingredients for success. It’s safe to say that a solid progression in Tagovailoa’s career, could mean the same for a Miami organization still looking for its first playoff win since the Bill Clinton administration.

The polarizing quarterback, who for some reason has a divided spectrum of extreme supporters and even more intense haters, has an opportunity in 2022 to solidify his position as not just a starting quarterback, but a franchise one. This is the season we may all know if there’s another contract looming for Tagovailoa in Miami, as 2023 is the last year of his rookie deal, and that may or may not have a fifth-year option after it.

5. OL Michael Deiter

Deiter has an opportunity to capture either a starting center or guard spot on the Dolphins’ offensive line.

Drafted in the third round in 2019, Deiter performed well as the line’s middle-man last season prior to an injury, and, in his eight games, he showed potential. Newly acquired Connor Williams, who played guard as a Dallas Cowboy, has been worked in at center through the OTA process.

Story continues

Whether it be center or guard, Deiter does have the ability and faith from coaches and executives to be part of Miami’s top-five linemen. Having played left guard, Williams could pair with Terron Armstead at left tackle, and that could be too good of a combo on the left side to break up.

Look for Deiter to be a mainstay on the offensive line in 2022 and beyond, as he has the flexibility to play anywhere in a pinch.

4. LB Andrew Van Ginkel

Van Ginkel started off slow in 2021 from a statistical standpoint.

The outside linebacker from Wisconsin, with a nonstop motor, had a tale of two seasons last year. During Miami’s 1-7 start, Van Ginkel was sent on a blitz an average of 3.25 times per game. In that stretch, he recorded just a half-sack.

In Weeks 9-18, Van Ginkel was sent on blitzes an average of 9.5 times per game. He recorded 3.5 sacks in those games and finished the season eighth in quarterback knockdowns in the NFL. The top seven are household names that include Maxx Crosby, Micah Parsons, Myles Garrett and Chandler Jones.

Van Ginkel only recorded a QB pressure once in the season’s first eight games, however, a switch was flipped, and, all of a sudden, he improved to 11 total hurries in the second half of 2022 in games 9-17.

Look for Van Ginkel to feed off that momentum from the second half of last year, as this is a contract year.

3. TE Mike Gesicki

One of the better and more critical transactions the Dolphins made in the offseason was the franchise tagging of tight end Mike Gesicki.

Staring at stats in his first four seasons isn’t the way to get overly excited, but watching this Penn State product play is all the proof you need to see his potential. Since his rookie season in 2018, Gesicki has seen his third head coach walk into the building and has had more offensive coordinators directing and quarterbacks throwing than he’s had NFL seasons played.

Gesicki, while improving his reception and yardage totals in each of his professional seasons, a lack of scores and targets in the red zone has left him off of many top-tier tight end lists league-wide. Of course, those inconsistencies on offense with coaching, play calls and quarterback factored into Gesicki having modest numbers.

In 2022, McDaniel’s offensive wizardry combined with the specific coaching and tutelage of Jon Embree, Miami’s new assistant head coach and tight end coach, could produce better results. Embree has a laundry list of outstanding pupils at the position, and Gesicki has the attributes and skillset Embree covets in his students.

The Dolphins have weapons all over the offense, and wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle will demand so much attention from defenses that Gesicki is the man who could be the main beneficiary of their presence, especially in the red zone.

Expect Gesicki to have a career-high in touchdowns, as his previous was in 2020 when he scored six times. Don’t be shocked if Miami and Gesicki make it a long-term relationship at some point this season, as a contract extension is a wise move for both sides of this equation.

2. S Brandon Jones

Jones seems to be one half of a new team within a team in Miami, as the safeties are looking to be a formidable one-two punch for the Dolphins’ defensive backfield and fans are excited about their potential.

Jones is a third-round pick entering his third season. In 2021, he was a role player and saw decent time on defense as well as special teams. Veteran Eric Rowe took most of the work then with 89% of the 2020 seasonal snaps to just 37% for Jones. Last year, Jones’ snaps spiked to 64% on defense while Rowe’s dipped to 57%.

These opposite directions are indicators that 2022 could be the year Jones solidifies himself as a Dolphins starter and key player. In fact, in 2021 he led all defensive backs in sacks with five coming on part-time work status. Jones also stuffed the stat sheet in nearly every way last year, getting an interception, a pass defended, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.

1. S Jevon Holland

Holland is the other half of that potentially great safety duo.

He’s a second-round draft pick heading into his second season and is coming off of an extraordinary rookie year. He’s already ascended into a top-tier safety in the league let alone is rookie class. Holland’s ability to cover, hit and pressure the quarterback has even given Miami a safety that could remind the Dolphins faithful of guys like Reshad Jones, Brock Marion and Louis Oliver.

Holland showed potential All-Pro ability and carries himself as a team leader. The combination of Holland and Jones have the camaraderie and skills to be mainstays for Miami in the secondary, and with cornerbacks Xavien Howard, Byron Jones and Nik Needham, the progression of Holland and Jones could give Miami one of the best units in the game.

