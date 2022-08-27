6 Dolphins who need to have big games vs. Eagles

The Miami Dolphins are preparing to take on the Philadelphia Eagles during their preseason finale at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday.

The two teams were expected to hold two joint practice sessions this week, but the second was canceled due to a number of Dolphins that were dealing with a stomach bug.

With this being the last chance that players will get to prove their worth to the coaching staff and front office before roster cuts, these players have to really put together their best performances.

OT Larnel Coleman

Coleman, a 2021 seventh-round selection, has been holding down the left tackle spot during the first two preseason games with Terron Armstead still returning from his injury, but it hasn’t looked pretty.

Armstead has dealt with injuries throughout his career, so the backup tackle spot is pretty important for this team. If Coleman continues to get beaten by backups, there’s a chance that he doesn’t make the 53-man roster.

CB Noah Igbinoghene

Igbinoghene, a 2020 first-round pick, has struggled in his first couple seasons in the NFL, and while there was some optimism for a jump during the first few training camp sessions, he’s fallen back down to the roster bubble.

At this point, if the Dolphins wanted to bring in any veteran free agent and move on from Igbinoghene, most would be fine with that. This could be his last chance to save his job.

OLB Cameron Goode

Goode feels like the only drafted rookie on the roster bubble, at this point, and it’s not really his fault.

Miami has a lot of depth at the linebacker position, with a number of those spots currently owned by veterans. If Goode can show up on Saturday, he might be able to steal a job, but if he doesn’t he’ll end up on the practice squad.

CB Kader Kohou

Kohou, an undrafted cornerback from Texas A&M-Commerce, has put together a decent run of camp and preseason games. The Dolphins’ lack of depth at cornerback has allowed him to showcase his skills and his confidence in his game.

If Igbinoghene continues to slide on Saturday and Kohou has another solid performance, there’s an argument to be made that the rookie should make it over the former first-round pick.

WR Preston Williams

At this point, it feels like Williams is on the outside looking in at the Dolphins’ wide receiver battle. He’s voiced his displeasure earlier in training camp with his opportunities, but there’s more talent in this room than any he’s been in during his time in the NFL.

There’s a chance that Williams proves his worth, but he’ll probably have to outwork River Cracraft, Mohamed Sanu and Braylon Sanders and hope that the team opts to keep a seventh player at the position.

DL Ben Stille

Stille is another rookie undrafted free agent that the Dolphins signed after the draft and has looked good in these preseason games. In a group that includes Benito Jones, Owen Carney and Niles Scott fighting for a potential depth spot, Stille feels ahead of all of them.

If Miami is willing to keep an extra player at this spot, Stille has probably earned it, but he can solidify it on Saturday. If not, he’s destined for the practice squad.

