6 desparate moves the Steelers could make this week

When Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin talked to the media after Saturday’s blowout loss to the Indianapolis Colts, he said the team was going to change how they do things and nothing is off the table at this point. Realistically, there isn’t much the team can do to change their fortunes with only three games left. But here are six desperation moves (four of which are serious) the team could make this week against the Seattle Seahawks.

The interior defense for the Steelers is like a leaky tug boat. Can we really think Myles Jack and Blake Martinez will be worse than Mykal Walker and Mark Robinson?

Wholesale changes at offensive line

The Steelers offensive line needs a wakeup call. Maybe benching a could of these guys in favor of Chuks Okorafor, Nate Herbig and Spencer Anderson will light a fire under them. Might as well see what the Steelers have at those spots.

Move Patrick Peterson to safety

Pittsburgh is running out of options at safety and frankly, Patrick Peterson isn’t giving much at cornerback. Move him to safety with Minkah Fitzpatrick and see if that can’t help that leaky defense.

Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren instead of the tight ends

The Steelers tight ends have been a huge disappointment this season both as blockers and as receivers. Meanwhile, the two hardest-working, most consistent skill players have been running backs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren. The Steelers coaches need to get the two of them on the field together as much as possible.

Lure Ben Roethlisberger out of retirement

Whether it is to start at quarterback or be the head coach, there are plenty of fans who would love to see Big Ben back on the Pittsburgh payroll.

Sign Bobby Boucher

The Steelers need a physical presence in the middle of the defense as well as some high-quality H2O.

