6 defensive linemen Rams should watch at 2022 NFL combine

The Rams love adding talent to their defensive line, uncovering productive players such as Sebastian Joseph-Day and Greg Gaines in the draft in recent years. The incoming class of prospects is another opportunity to increase their depth up front, even though they won’t pick until the third round.

The NFL combine is taking place this week and the defensive line group will be one to watch from a Rams perspective. Here are six prospects Les Snead and his team should keep an eye on in Indianapolis.

John Ridgeway, Arkansas

Greg Gaines is likely to be the Rams’ starting nose tackle if Joseph-Day leaves in free agency, but it’s hard to expect a nose tackle to play as many snaps as Gaines did. Ridgeway would give the Rams a solid run-stuffing backup, given his size and play against the run at Arkansas. He’s 6-foot-5 and 327 pounds, and also has the build to play all along the defensive front – even as a 5-technique where A’Shawn Robinson plays. he still needs work as a pass rusher but if the Rams want to fortify their run defense, he would make sense as a third- or fourth-round target.

Otito Ogbonnia, UCLA

Finding a spot for Ogbonnia to play shouldn’t be all that difficult because he has the position flexibility to play nose tackle or defensive end. He has good size at 6-foot-3, 326 pounds, and could join the rotation with Gaines, Robinson and Aaron Donald. Last season at UCLA, he had 27 tackles (five for a loss) and two sacks, though his role prior to 2021 was limited with the Bruins.

Phidarian Mathis, Alabama

Robinson has just one year left on his contract and Mathis would be a great fit at defensive end in the Rams’ scheme. After the combine, he may push himself out of the Rams’ reach at the end of the third round if he puts up impressive testing numbers. Mathis would likely offer more pass-rush upside than Robinson currently does, which the Rams could always use to go alongside Donald and Leonard Floyd.

Matthew Butler, Tennessee

Butler spent five years at Tennessee and saved his best for last, posting 47 tackles (8.5 TFL) and five sacks in 2021. With 33 1/8-inch arms, Butler lacks some length, but he’s still powerful and has good movement skills. His best fit would likely be behind Robinson and Donald at defensive end and tackle, respectively, but he could also develop into a future starter in place of Robinson in 2023.

Eyioma Uwazurike, Iowa State

Uwazurike has great size (6-foot-5, 319 pounds) and length (35 1/8-inch arms), which makes him an intriguing defensive line prospect who should compete for rotational reps early in his career. With his combination of size and athleticism, he can line up anywhere on the defensive line, giving the Rams options with their rotation of Donald, Gaines and Robinson. He was absolutely dominant last season with career-highs in tackles (43), tackles for a loss (12) and sacks (9).

Jordan Jackson, Air Force

Jackson has the measurables to be a contributor in the NFL, standing 6-5 and 290 pounds with 34 3/8-inch arms. But he’s not the most athletic player and doesn’t possess the desired explosiveness. At Air Force last season, he had 39 tackles and six sacks, bringing his career total to 130 tackles and 12.5 sacks, including 27 tackles for a loss. As a late-round prospect, the Rams could consider taking a flier on him to develop Jackson as a defensive end.

