6 decisions the Saints probably regret now

It’s going to be tough for the New Orleans Saints to climb out of the 5-7 hole they’ve dug for themselves. Anything short of four wins in their five remaining games likely dooms their playoff odds. While it’s always easier to judge things in hindsight, there are some decisions the Saints made this season that were questionable at the time and only look more regrettable as time marches on. Here are six that come to mind:

Losing Trey Hendrickson in free agency

Hendrickson has improved on his career-best performance last season with 11.5 sacks in 12 games, more than the two best Saints pass rushers combined (Marcus Davenport with 5.5, Cameron Jordan with 4.0). He’s been a dynamite pickup for the Cincinnati Bengals and a tremendous loss for New Orleans. It’s impossible to overlook his absence.

Re-signing Hendrickson would have been tough given the depressed salary cap this year. He was one of several good players the Saints had to let go. But they backed themselves into a corner with bad contracts to underperforming players like Andrus Peat, who had a cap hit of $11.6 million prior to his restructure, which forces them to roster him again next year (and likely again in 2023).

They also waited too long to try and sign Marcus Williams to a long-term deal, which required them to use the franchise tag and lock up $10.6 million. Hendrickson’s first-year cap hit with the Bengals is $12.4 million. If they hadn’t overpaid Peat in the first place or failed to sign Williams to an extension sooner, maybe the Saints could have retained Hendrickson.

Not drafting a wide receiver earlier

This was really a years-long problem for the Saints, but we’ll limit our focus on 2021, when their intention to draft LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. was leaked to the Carolina Panthers. Carolina then picked Marshall instead, and has since benched him after doing a bad job of working him into their offense. Marshall would have had more opportunities and better chances of success working with Sean Payton’s experienced coaching staff, but oh well.

But this is a bigger issue than not getting Marshall. The Saints knew early on that receiver would be a position of need for them. Michael Thomas ghosted them in the spring and missed doctor’s appointments to update the team on the status of his injured ankle. They knew there was a chance he’d miss time and they didn’t act on it. How can a team that will trade up halfway through the first round for Marcus Davenport or throw three or four picks into a package for Adam Trautman justify not moving up two spots for Marshall or any other rookie wideout they missed on?

Not drafting another receiver even sooner

Okay, I’ve got to take another second to gripe about this. Nothing against Payton Turner but the Saints really botched their first round pick this year. They knew how badly they needed a receiver and got to see how well Moore was playing in the SEC and chose to draft a backup at a position they already invested multiple first rounders in rather than bring in a true upgrade. Moore would have immediately taken a spot on top of the depth chart in New Orleans and given the Saints quarterbacks a real talent to work with instead of the gaggle of undrafted players they’ve put together. New Orleans screwed this up.

There’s an argument for drafting the best players available regardless of position. What did they see in Turner that made them think he was a better prospect than Moore? The myriad injury issues that Turner experienced in college (a mix of knee, hand, fingers, and foot injuries) have continued since making the jump to the NFL. A training camp elbow injury sidelined him for the season opener, a calf injury later cost him more time, and then a shoulder issue put him on injured reserve.

Turner has several years to get right but the immediate returns on that decision are brutal. Moore has caught more passes (43) for more receiving yards (538) and more first down conversions (24) than any player on the Saints roster.

Putting too much pressure on Adam Trautman

The Saints cut both of their co-starters at tight end, Jared Cook and Josh Hill, and asked Trautman to step up into the void they left behind. He didn’t respond well to that assignment. Prior to his knee injury he regressed as a blocker and failed to create plays in the passing game. The Saints put a lot of chips on his second-year development but it’s looked instead like a sophomore slump.

Why did they expect a small-school player who lacks elite athleticism at a position notorious for its tall learning curve to take on such a heavy workload? Nick Vannett was brought in as a free agent and he’s been solid since returning from injury, but Trautman shouldn’t have been put in this big a spot to begin with. Another veteran addition to help lighten Trautman’s responsibilities would have been useful.

Issuing the franchise tag to Marcus Williams

There have been times where Williams looked like the best safety in the NFL this year, but it would be a lot easier to appreciate that if the Saints had signed him to a multiyear extension when they had the chance. They saw how greatly he improved last season and dithered about it until the franchise tag deadline forced their hand.

Now he’s played well enough to a point where they’ll need to sign him to a deal probably averaging $15 million or more per year. If they had done that a year earlier they could have found more flexibility in salary cap management which would help retain players like Trey Hendrickson or Emmanuel Sanders. But because they waited instead they had to let those guys go and might lose more key contributors in this same song and dance next offseason. They were proactive with Ryan Ramczyk and Marshon Lattimore, but didn’t act quickly enough on Williams.

Starting Trevor Siemian for too many games

It became apparent pretty quickly that Siemian wasn’t the answer at quarterback, but the Saints kept him under center anyway. The foot injury Taysom Hill suffered while running a route in Siemian’s second start (against the Tennessee Titans) took him of the board for the next two weeks, but it wouldn’t have happened if the Saints had made a switch earlier and named Hill the starting quarterback after Siemian’s first start, a loss to the Atlanta Falcons. They thought Siemian gave them the best chance to win at that point in the season, but four consecutive losses speaks for itself.

