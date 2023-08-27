6 days to kickoff: 6 bold predictions for the Iowa Hawkeyes in 2023

It is game week. For the first time in over nine months, it is time to get ready for the Iowa Hawkeyes to strap up their helmets and play a game inside Kinnick Stadium. The buzz around this team is palpable this year and there is a sense of urgency for Iowa to perform with the immensely talented roster they have. The schedule is set up nicely, the Big Ten realignment hasn’t occurred yet, and this is Iowa’s chance to show something.

To perform at those levels and live up to their expectations, it is going to take some primetime efforts from primetime players. Each year a few select individuals step up, some units come together when it matters most, and teams find a way to win.

With the 2023 college football season just six days away for the Hawkeyes, the countdown is truly on now. As we approach kickoff, today looks into six bold predictions for the Iowa Hawkeyes in 2023.

Nick Jackson will be the Hawkeyes' leading tackler

Nick Jackson is a tackling machine. The former Virginia Cavalier totaled 354 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, and 10.5 sacks. He has had 100 or more tackles each of the last three years, which included 117 in 2021 when he led the entire ACC in tackles. He joins a Hawkeye front seven that is among the best in football and likely better than any he has played with before. Jackson could surpass 120 tackles.

Xavier Nwankpa will lead Iowa in interceptions

This year is Xavier Nwankpa’s time to shine. Flashing in the bowl game last year with a pick-six, Iowa saw the talent he has. Cooper DeJean is not taking a step back by any means in losing this crown. Rather, he won’t get thrown at due to how good he is. Nwankpa gets the opportunities and takes advantage. His athleticism could top DeJean’s five interceptions last year.

Deacon Hill starts and wins a game for Iowa

This is no knock on Cade McNamara at all. In fact, I have more on him later. Let’s get that out there in front of everything. It is simply a look into the reality of the situation. There will be a game this year where Deacon Hill is called upon to step in for Iowa. Sure, the game plan will change, but with Iowa’s weapons on offense and defense, Hill will get the win. This is one of the better quarterback rooms Iowa has had in a while and Hill inspires confidence if and when his number is called.

Kaleb Johnson rushes for 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns

After setting the freshman record with 779 yards in 2022 and finding the end zone six times, Kaleb Johnson proved he could handle the workload. In 2023, Iowa will give him the keys as the top back and he delivers. In my opinion, he is possibly Iowa’s biggest talent and key to success on offense. Johnson gets to 1,000 yards and finds 10 trips to the end zone behind a revamped offensive line in a statement season for the young back.

Cade McNamara completes 60% of his passes

A stat that isn’t bold on the surface, but when you dive in, gets a bit more intriguing. C.J. Beathard in 2015 was the last time an Iowa starting quarterback completed at least 60% of his passes. The Hawkeyes went 12-2 that year with an 8-0 Big Ten record. If McNamara can complete the easy passes and sustain drives, this year could feel reminiscent of 2015.

Iowa's offense averages 27 points per game, defense allows under 14

Let’s start with the defense. Last year, the Hawkeyes gave up just 13.3 points per game and they were on the field an excessive amount of time. With an offense that should be better, this defense gets more rest and has an even better group up front and a more experienced secondary. Phil Parker repeats last year and doesn’t allow an average of two scores per game.

Offensively, Iowa has more talent. The tight ends are stacked. The ground game can only go up. And the quarterback play should be upgraded. After a 17.7 points per game showing in 2022, the Hawkeyes rebound. In the last decade, Iowa has averaged more than 27 points five times. They hit that number once again.

