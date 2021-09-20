6 crazy stats from Rams’ Week 2 win vs. Colts

The Rams enjoyed another victory on Sunday afternoon, moving their record to 2-0 after beating the Colts on the road. They’re one of seven unbeaten teams still remaining in the NFL, looking like the contenders everyone thought they’d be this season.

It took some strong play from Matthew Stafford down the stretch to pull out the win over the Colts, as well as some remarkable goal line stands from the defense.

We combed through the numbers from Sunday’s victory and found six crazy stats you should know.