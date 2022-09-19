6 crazy stats from Rams’ dramatic win vs. Falcons in Week 2

The Rams have played some crazy games since 2017, and Sunday’s tilt against the Falcons certainly ranks up there. They dominated much of the game, leading 28-3 in the third quarter, but an interception, blocked punt and lost fumble nearly caused them to cough up a lead in the fourth.

They managed to hold on for the win, which was the 600th in franchise history. Cooper Kupp extended his touchdown streak and Jalen Ramsey showed off his speed on his game-sealing interception, with several other notable stats and figures coming out of this win.

Here are six of the most interesting stats from Week 2 for the Rams.

Falcons nearly had most improbable comeback of Next Gen Stats era

The Rams were dangerously close to blowing a 28-3 lead against the Falcons, which would’ve sent NFL Twitter into absolute pandemonium. They also led 31-10 at one point in the fourth quarter, seemingly on their way to an easy win.

Had the Rams choked away that victory and lost to the Falcons, it would’ve been the most improbable comeback of the Next Gen Stats era, which dates back to 2016. The Rams had a 99.7% chance of winning at one point in the game and still nearly lost.

Jalen Ramsey thankfully saved the day.

According to the NGS win probability model, the Falcons had as low as a 0.3% chance of winning with 7:26 left in the third quarter, trailing 28-3. If the Falcons had won, it would have been the most improbable comeback in the NGS era (since 2016).#ATLvsLAR | #DirtyBirds pic.twitter.com/FIPKBsu3S6 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 18, 2022

Rams are 7th franchise to win 600 games

Sunday was the Rams’ first win of the season, but it was also their 600th in franchise history. They joined the Eagles, Steelers, Giants, Bears, Washington and Packers as the only seven teams in the NFL to win at least 600 games.

That puts the Rams in the company of some of the most storied franchises in league history, and it’s not something that should go overlooked.

The Rams became the 7th NFL franchise to win 600 games after their win today 👏 pic.twitter.com/fBzGelVmXU — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 18, 2022

Cooper Kupp has scored a TD in 8 straight games

Dating back to last season, including the playoffs, Kupp has scored a touchdown in eight straight games after finding the end zone twice against the Falcons. That’s the longest active streak in the NFL, two games ahead of Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Lions.

Kupp has also scored at least two touchdowns in three of his last four games since last season and has scored 11 total times in his last eight games. It’s become almost impossible to keep him out of the end zone.

Jalen Ramsey was NFL’s 7th-fastest ball carrier of Week 2

Ramsey doesn’t often have the ball in his hands, so it’s hard to gauge how fast he is compared to his NFL peers. He showed off that speed on Sunday after picking off Marcus Mariota to preserve the Rams’ lead late in the fourth quarter, topping out at 20.78 mph on his return.

That made him the seventh-fastest ball carrier in the NFL this week.

Cobie Durant also hit 20.37 mph, which was the 15th-fastest speed of anyone in Week 2.

Cobie Durant is first Rams rookie ever with interception and sack

Speaking of Durant, he made an immediate impact on defense after stepping in for the injured Troy Hill. He picked off Mariota just before halftime and returned it 51 yards to the Falcons’ 9-yard line, setting up Kupp’s first touchdown.

Later on in the game, he sacked Mariota. He’s the first Rams rookie ever to record an interception and a sack in the same game, and he did so in his debut on defense.

Sunday, September 18, 2022

Cobie Durant Records a Sack and an Interception—First Rams Rookie To Do So link: https://t.co/h6FJmdTmaP@One4_era @theblood85 #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/0MAhDRNQBe — ᑭᖇO ᖴOOTᗷᗩᒪᒪ ᒍOᑌᖇᑎᗩᒪ 🏈 (@NFL_Journal) September 19, 2022

Kupp is tied for 2nd in franchise history with 7 games of 100 yards and 2 TDs

Kupp is hot on the heels of Isaac Bruce for one franchise record. After recording another 100-yard, two-touchdown game on Sunday, he now has seven in his career. That ties him for second in franchise history with Elroy Hirsch and Torry Holt, and puts him only two games behind Bruce for the team record.

After being one of the few standouts for his team in a listless Week 1 loss, Cooper Kupp put up another excellent game on Sunday by notching 2 touchdowns and 108 yards off 11 receptions. This time, his efforts paid off in a 31-27 @RamsNFL win over ATL while tying him for 2nd here pic.twitter.com/8RXikTNATg — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) September 19, 2022

