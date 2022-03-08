6 cornerbacks the Rams should target in free agency

Free agency is right around the corner and when the market opens officially on March 16, there are likely to be a handful of cornerbacks who come off the board rather quickly. Darious Williams could be one of them, with the Rams’ No. 2 cornerback becoming a free agent this offseason.

The Rams could still re-sign Williams, but if they don’t there will be other options available. Here are six targets at cornerback for Los Angeles to consider signing.

Donte Jackson, Panthers

Jackson has been solid but not spectacular in his four years since being a second-round pick in 2018. In his career, he’s allowed a completion rate of 65% in coverage, giving up a passer rating of 92.6 with 16 touchdowns allowed and 12 interceptions.

Though he’s only 5-foot-10, he’s primarily an outside cornerback. He has the speed to hang with faster receivers on the boundary and is good in zone coverage when he’s able to keep plays in front of him and break on the ball.

There are concerns about his 46 missed tackles in four seasons, but as a No. 2 cornerback opposite Ramsey, Jackson would make a lot of sense.

Rasul Douglas, Packers

The Rams should know Douglas well. He had his best game of the season against the Rams, allowing just three catches on 10 targets, with one pick-six and two passes defensed. He finished the season with a career-best 74.8 overall grade at Pro Football Focus.

Also a cornerback who’s better in zone than man coverage, Douglas would fit well in the Rams’ scheme on the outside. He has good size (6-2) and while speed is a question, his instincts and ball skills are impressive; he picked off five passes in 12 games last season, with a league-high two pick-sixes.

Being 27 years old and somewhat of a journeyman the last few years, Douglas won’t break the bank for the team that signs him.

Ahkello Witherspoon, Steelers

Witherspoon was limited to nine games last season, playing a total of 368 snaps with the Steelers. When he was available, he was relatively good in coverage, allowing only 16 catches on 33 targets with three picks and only one touchdown allowed.

Story continues

He’s a tall cornerback at 6-foot-2, has 4.45 speed and will only be 27 on March 21, all of which are positives when it comes to Witherspoon’s resume. However, he hasn’t played more than 11 games in a season since 2014 and has dealt with injuries seemingly every year he’s been in the NFL. That will lower his price tag, but the Rams would have to ensure they have good depth behind him if he’s signed.

Levi Wallace, Bills

Wallace has been a starter in each of the last four seasons, but he’s missed time due to injury. That hasn’t stopped him from being productive and reliable in coverage, though. He’s had two interceptions in each of the last three years, breaking up a career-high 10 passes with the Bills last season.

In 2021, he only had two games with a grade lower than 50, according to Pro Football Focus, and he’s never had a season grade lower than 60. Wallace isn’t a star nor a Pro Bowler at this point in his career, but for the price, he would be a great No. 2 cornerback to pair with Ramsey.

D.J. Reed Jr., Seahawks

Reed started 14 games for Seattle last season, playing the majority of his snaps outside at cornerback. He was targeted 68 times but allowed only 35 receptions for 383 yards, an average of only 10.9 yards per catch with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

He’s an underrated player who can more than handle his own on the outside despite being 5-9 and 188 pounds. The Rams have found ways to get the most out of a smaller corner like Williams, so Reed’s lack of size shouldn’t be much of a concern – especially considering the way he played for Seattle last season.

Jason Verrett, 49ers

Realistically, the Rams could get by with David Long Jr. and Robert Rochell as the starters alongside Ramsey. If they feel comfortable with those two, Verrett would be a logical addition to the secondary. He might be the most injury-prone player in the NFL, but he was excellent in 2020 when he played and started 13 games for the 49ers. At nearly 31 years old, Verrett is on the wrong side of 30 and has played a total of 20 games since 2016, but his price will probably be close to the veteran minimum.

For a low-cost addition, Verrett has high upside if he’s able to stay healthy. And given the Rams’ training staff, there’s reason to believe they’d be able to get the most out of him next season. Verrett shouldn’t be their only addition at cornerback, but similar to the way the Rams added Sam Shields a few years ago, it’s worth a flier.

