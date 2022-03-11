6 cornerbacks the Bills could target in free agency

The NFL’s next offseason chapter is about to begin: Free agency.

On Monday, pending free agents can begin chatting with prospective new clubs. Then on Wednesday, players can officially sign new contracts, but often times, those deals are already reported on before then.

For the Buffalo Bills, the cornerback position is one to watch for.

In terms of their own free agents, starter Levi Wallace is slated to hit the open market again. Wallace tested the waters last offseason and eventually returned to the Bills. Even if that happens again, Buffalo could stand to use a cornerback addition.

Not only is No. 1 corner Tre’Davious White returning from a serious knee injury, the Bills only kept five corners on their active roster for much of last year. That’s a low number and Buffalo might want to add some more bodies.

With that, here are six free-agent cornerbacks the Bills could target in free agency next week:

Kyle Fuller | Denver Broncos

Fuller might be a player a bit out of Buffalo’s price range. But maybe a deal can be struck between him and the Bills.

One thing connecting these two sides: the trade deadline. At last year’s, the Bills were reportedly interested If that was true, Buffalo might make a call, at least.

Casey Hayward | Las Vegas Raiders

Last offseason in terms of depth, the Bills took a youthful approach. Prior to that, Buffalo had no problem going for veterans to start across from Tre’Davious White.

A 10-year vet, Hayward’s skills in a zone defense were touted by Pro Football Focus, the type of coverage Buffalo consistent runs in the secondary under head coach Sean McDermott.

The 33-year-old also was projected to sign a one-year deal worth $6.5M, which the Bills could make work.

Xavier Rhodes | Indianapolis Colts

Rhodes was previously a key member of the Minnesota Vikings… when Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs was as well. There’s that connection, plus Rhodes has since gotten two years under his belt in a zone defense while with the Colts.

Per Sports Illustrated, Rhodes called working in a zone “much easier.”

Desmond King | Houston Texans

King was a solid player on a bad Texans’ roster in 2021. He’s also versatile. King played most of last season on the outside, but started the year in the slot for a few games.

Pro Football Focus‘ pre-draft analysis on him said King is “at his best” in zone coverage, adding he could also play safety in a pinch. While outside corner might be King’s top priority in Buffalo, the Bills would love someone who can be moved around, if needed.

Donte Jackson | Carolina Panthers

NBC Sports noted on Jackson that he “thrived” in zone schemes, and the Bills must’ve known that. Prior to being drafted in 2018, Buffalo had a pre-draft meeting with Jackson.

Not to mention, he went to LSU and was a former teammate of Tre’Davious White–who also pushed the Bills to draft Jackson back in the day. Jackson’s pay day this offseason will be a big question. While Jackson has 12 interceptions in four seasons (only five players, including White, had more), he has had injury issues as well.

Rasul Douglas | Green Bay Packers

Douglas is a capable zone corner that was called a “free-agent fit” for the Bills by ESPN. He had a resurgent season with the Packers in 2021 but it remains to be seen if teams believe in him enough to give Douglas a big pay day based on that.

Spotrac thinks it might happen as it estimates Douglas could earn up to $9M per year on his next contract.

