6 Commanders taken in the 2023 mock draft of current NFL players

If the NFL held an actual draft of current NFL players which Washington Commanders players would go early in the draft?

Well, Chad Reuter, draft analyst for NFL Network, has produced the second annual NFL mock draft of current NFL players.

There is no trading up or back, no thinking long-term drafting for the future. This fun exercise is to simply draft players to help you win right now in 2023. It’s a way to see how someone else might value the current players in the NFL in terms of what they could do for your team right away in 2023.

Which Washington Commanders players were chosen, and how high were they selected?

But first, who were the top ten players selected in this current players’ mock draft?

Is it just me, or is there one player that is really out of place with the other nine in this top ten? Yes, that is the player to whom I am speaking.

Oh, I must not overlook that two former Washington players were also taken in the first round as Trent Williams was chosen at No.17 and Kirk Cousins at No. 19. I know that won’t make any of you happy. However, it does reveal further just how much these two continue to be valued in the NFL.

Ok, here is where the Washington players were drafted.

Chase Young, the 2020 second overall player in the “actual” NFL draft and is a $10,997,509 cap hit for 2023, was not selected.

Curtis Samuel, who is a $13,000,000 2023 cap hit, also went unselected in the seven rounds. Also of note, Jahan Dotson (2022) and Jamin Davis (2021) were Washington’s first-round selections, who, in this seven-round mock, went unselected.

Allen and Payne were first-round choices in the 2017 and 2018 drafts, respectively, and are still valued highly in the NFL.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire